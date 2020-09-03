Back by popular demand, the High Point Arts Council is rebooting its virtual Sidetrack Sessions at the Centennial Station Arts Center this fall. “While we had hoped to offer the community traditional gathering opportunities as we move into cooler weather, the mandated restrictions still prevent us from holding arts and entertainment events with audiences,” commented Todd Dupree, Programs Manager.
The new series will kick off on Thurs., Sept. 10, with the amazing Tracy Thornton on the pan drums. The Arts Council will continue offering shows on Thursday evenings into October featuring local songwriters/performers. The concerts will be from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and live streamed on its Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350. Due to recent losses in funding, these concerts are “pay-as-you-can” events and payments can be made on the Arts Council’s website at www.HighPointArts.org by clicking on the Donate button.
Tracy is the founder and CEO of Steel Pandemic Records, creator and brainchild of “Pan Rocks.” He has been performing as a professional steelpannist for more than 25 years. Thornton is also a full-time composer, arranger, and producer. As a popular national and international guest artist/clinician for many universities, colleges, public schools, and community steel bands, Thornton brings with him his innovative steel pan style, his wealth of knowledge as a musician, and his insights and experiences on the realities of the music business. And, with 15 solo CDs under his belt, many of Thornton’s fresh and exciting compositions have become performance favorites for steel bands throughout the U.S. and around the world. Combine all of that with Tracy’s engaging and dynamic personality and you have a winning formula that is inspiring a new generation of pan players.
Thornton has performed all over the continental U.S., as well as Hawaii, Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and throughout the Caribbean. He has also performed in several annual Carnival celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago, including Panorama — the world’s largest steel band competition, and with Phase II, Potential Symphony, NGC Couva Joylanders, Laventille’s Uni Stars and Tobago’s Hope Pan Groove.
Tracy is also the founder and creator of “Pan Rocks!” He is the first to combine his first love (rock music) with steel drums. He has recorded and released “Pan Rocks”, “Pan Rocks II…Pan Bangerz Ball” and “Pan Rocks lll…Ska Punk’d” where you’ll hear your favorite rock, punk, and heavy metal classics all done in a thunderous steelpan style! He also puts on “Pan Rocks” concerts that combine steel bands and musicians nationally and internationally to form 30 to over 100-piece steel orchestras strictly to perform and rock out the music from his trilogy of “Pan Rocks” CDs!
Please follow the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information on upcoming events. If you have specific questions, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
