The High Point Arts Council presents its 10th Sidetrack Session at the Station on Tuesday, June 2, at 7:00 p.m. and will feature pianist Keith Byrd. The virtual Sidetrack Sessions were created in response to the pandemic and the need for arts patrons to shelter at home. This will be the final Sidetrack Session of the season while the Arts Council prepares for its summer concert series, Arts Splash, which kicks off on June 21.
Keith Byrd is a performer, composer, arranger, and music director. He has released two CDs, Transition and Keith Byrd Trio Live at Reynolda House. He is a pianist at the High Point Country Club, musical director at Wesley Memorial Methodist Contemporary Services, and owns KVC Studio. He performs with his ensemble nationally and has played for President George W. Bush, Senator Elizabeth Dole, Rudy Giuliani, Robert Schueller, Jr., Lauren Bacall, and Stephen Humphrey Bogart.
Keith will be performing live at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point, but you must tune into the Facebook Live event to view. While we have reopened the Arts Center by appointment, we cannot have any public events and audiences at this time in the theatre. Please enjoy this free event, but consider dropping some change in Keith’ virtual tip jar during the concert. His PayPal ID is kabyrd@triad.rr.com.
To hear Keith Byrd live at Sidetrack Sessions on June 2, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350/. We will go live at 6:50 p.m. Please follow our Facebook page for information on future events and programs. If you have specific questions, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
