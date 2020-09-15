The High Point Arts Council rebooted its virtual Sidetrack Sessions at the Station in September so that its patrons can continue to enjoy live music performances this fall. Since COVID-19 gathering restrictions are limited to 25 people indoors, these concerts are not open to the public at this time, but can be viewed on its Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350.
The Arts Council is pleased to bring back Gary Woodward to the Centennial Station Arts Center on Thursday, September 17, at 7:00 p.m. Gary, also known as The One Man Band, will have you up and dancing wherever you are! Due to recent losses in funding, these concerts are “pay-as-you-can” events and payments can be made on the Arts Council’s website at www.HighPointArts.org by clicking on the Donate button.
Born in Wilson, North Carolina, Gary started playing the guitar when he was 6 years old. He showed prodigious talent from an early age, winning a music contest when he was only 9 and performing under the name of "Little Guitar Gary." He spent much of his vast musical energy as a teenager, organizing and performing with a succession of rhythm-and-blues and southern soul bands around eastern North Carolina.
He spent most of his time from the family farm at his uncle's night club, Tom Woodard's Place, perfecting his guitar and vocal skills using the band instrument left on stage for the band's next performance. Woodard's father and mother encouraged his instrumental efforts by buying a guitar for him and his brothers.
Seeking out the music of Blues, Jazz, Funk, and Southern Soul, he became more and more in tune with those genres, and was particularly inspired by recordings of guitarist/singer BB King, George Benson, Earth Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye, Eric Clapton, and Wilson Pickett. His oldest brother Chester inspired him very much as he played guitar for Wilson Pickett & The Isley brothers for many years. Music runs deep in his family; his cousin Victor Wooten is one of the top bass virtuosos in the world!
Gary has performed all over the east coast – Myrtle Beach, Emerald Isle, Washington, Manhattan –
and many more cities. His reviews are always great. He has touched many fans with his soulful music from ages 2 to 100. Woodard said an 86-year-old woman, and dear friend once told him, "Your music has made my life beautiful. Don't you ever stop doing what you do." These words he will never forget.
Please follow the Arts Council’s Facebook page to stay up to date on arts and entertainment events. If you have specific questions, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
