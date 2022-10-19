As the Triad gears up for some Halloween fun, it’s battle royale weekend across the Triad for cover show lovers, costume competitors, drag lovers, and all of the above.
First off — let’s be real, we’re all winners in this scenario, and Friday is fit for a crown as Pynk Mo$cato hosts “The Hidden,” at the Crown above the Carolina Theatre.
An immersive experience, the Hidden offers a masquerade-ball-meets-fashion-show hybrid with work from HippyKy designs and NxInternet, plus musical performances from Queen Izzy, Kolin James, FlowerinBloom, and Rastaa and the Band of Slime. Costumes are required and an open mind is preferred for the evening.
Saturday offers the covershow showdown, with the return of Joe G’s Cover-Band Explosion at .etc facing off against Jukebot at the Ramkat.
In the Greensboro corner, the long-running cover band series makes a triumphant return, with a lineup of local bands covering major favorites, with this round betting a most righteous bullied-teen tropetape: Versus, the Lemonheads, Bad Religion, Daniel Johnston, and Violent Femmes. A dance party with L in Japanese will follow.
Running since the 1990s, the cover explosion will serve as a fundraiser for the Guilford County Animal Shelter. “Many of us are pet parents and feel this is always a needed bucket to fill up when we can,” said organizer Joe Garrigan, noting the explosion’s two-fold benefit. “It’s also a great way for many folks who aren’t connected to the local scene to get an eye opener to the great talent in our town.”
The lineup of artists is often assembled from a mash of existing bands and local musicians. “The folks performing are not necessarily in bands with the people they are performing with,” Garrigan explained. “Most people put bands together with other musicians based upon their abilities and availability.”
A regular member of the Kneads and THNG, Garrigan is in the lineup as part of the Versus set along with fellow-Kneads’ member Melvin Holland; plus Alec Farrel from Voidward and Kerry Kantwell from Horizontal Hold. Members of Old Man Fight Club offer up Bad Religion. Owen Burd and Jason Ward (both of Irata) are joining Chris Micca (the Joy Band, Sam Frazier, and the Side Effects) are doing Violent Femmes.
Jerrod Smith (the Leeves, Instant Regrets,) is going solo — dying his hair and embracing the sweet lo-fi weirdness of the beloved alternative Texas weirdo. “I’ve been playing most of them for years but have never played them outside of my house,” Smith admitted. “I’m dying my hair grey because I also think it’ll be funny to have fake gray hair when I turn 40,’’ he added about getting into character. “At first I thought I’d act like DJ, but then I realized my own mental illness could shine through.”
While the sun shone on Smith, the lights turned on for Suzanne Stafford (Sugar Meat) who realized she’s been singing Lemonheads lyrics wrong for the past few decades. She’s got herself a full band and will be doing songs off their albums: “It’s a Shame about Ray” and “Come On Feel the Lemonheads.” “I’ve been listening to them since I was 14 and thought I knew the songs,” Stafford explained. “I found out there were some lyrics I never really knew. Particularly on Rockin Stroll.”
Meanwhile, over in Winston-Salem, Jukebot comes alive for their annual Halloween cover show and costume contest, Saturday at the Ramkat. Now in its ninth year, Jukebot is excited to melt faces with rock and pop bangers from the 1980s through today. The costume contest will offer cash prizes. They’re pulling hip-hop artist Lil Skritt up from Charlotte to open the show, with a Nite Moves dance party after.
Costume lovers and 80s babies can rise and shine Sunday brunch hours as Alternative Resources of the Triad (aka the organization behind Greensboro Pride) host the “Stanger Queens in an 80s Arcade” fundraiser on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Boxcar in Greensboro.
According to organizers, the “afternoon of Drag, Halloween, and 80s fun” will go down in Boxcar’s new private event space. “Everyone is encouraged to dress in their Halloween or 80s best! We’ll be awarding prizes to our best-dressed guests.” A double-matinee drag show from Brenda the Drag Queen, Crystal Frost, Jinxx Van Jester, Macaria Rage, and Wylie Kylie Coyote will run at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Down in College Hill, the evening contender, Mayhem on Mendenhall just announced the block party of bands and drag artists has been postponed until April. However, organizers still intend on hosting the market of vendors Sunday afternoon at College Hill Sundries, with a free dance party hosted by Strictly Social that night.
No matter which event you choose, thanks to Triad artists and organizers, we’re all winners around here.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
