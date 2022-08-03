Shovels & Rope dig it

Shovels & Rope come to Winston-Salem to close out the second annual Summer Shindihg Concert Series at the Ramkat on August 10.
The two-person folk-rock family band featuring married couple, Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, Shovels & Rope’s Winston show will kick off a new leg of the “Manticore Tour,” running through the fall in support of their latest album.
Practically “On Tour Forever,” the couple is hardly strangers to the area. In the 12 years since one of their first Triad appearances (at the Old Winston Social Club in 2010), they’ve returned a handful of times — playing the Gears and Guitars Festival in 2016 — and building their own High Water Festival in their hometown of Charleston, that’s been running since 2017.
Sharing an unending tour, they’ve played the world — recently returning from a European leg — truth be told, they’re hardly strangers anywhere anymore.
And in the 10 years since releasing their first official album “O’ Be Joyful,” they’ve been the subject of the “The Ballad of Shovels & Rope” documentary, put out their own “Shovels & Rope: The Movie,” and had a couple of kids — all of which have played over a total six full-length records and three volumes of the “Busted Jukebox” collaborative series of recorded covers.
Continuing to tackle aspects of life in story and song, “Manticore,” their latest album (released in February) hits a bit closer to home — hard and raw, “it’s not heavy metal,” Trent noted, “but in our guts, it feels a bit like Heavy Metal.”
Drifting from their original idea of a more stripped-down record featuring only acoustic guitar and piano to accompany their voices, the final, fuller, product reflects notions which resonate throughout the material itself. As Shovels & Rope, and the rest of the world, have been reminded over the past couple years: things rarely turned out as planned.
The songs themselves were polished in New Orleans, at a Decatur St. house belonging to the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. And as the pandemic halted most aspects of life and the entertainment industry, “Manticore” took a new tone.
And with that, like most recent releases, making the record brought something of a relief. “I was grateful to have something to work on,” Trent explained. “To go into the shop every day for a few hours, get into something, exercise parts of my brain, and feel excited about something when there really wasn’t a whole lot to feel excited about at the time.”
The duality of working toward something during a time of lackluster uncertainty put a stamp on the album. Visceral and heavy, with a sense of light somewhere down the line.
When Hearst and Trent first embarked on Shovels & Rope, the concept of a working married-couple band seemed almost perilous, nearly a dozen years in, their marriage (and career) remains strong.
Though tracks like “Divide & Conquer,” imagine a world where it didn’t — the working title, “Bummerham,” plays on a humorous reflection bookending their award-winning “Birmingham” single off “O’ Be Joyful.”
Both songs offer an embellishment of real-life encounters, with “Divide & Conquer” taking a fictional glimpse into a less joyful future. Splits and schisms. Divorce and shared custody. A hard, honest look at partnerships, love and bedrock support. The challenges couples face in a world of no guarantees, laid candid and intentionally direct.
“It was like...no more mister nice guys, the polish is off, the humanity is in,” Hearst said. “The shiny perceptions or previous ideas of what we are, or are expected to be, are being mildly challenged in some of these songs in a different kind of way. In some ways, it’s funny that we are addressing it now because our marriage is stronger than it’s ever been.”
A raw and real perspective dominates the album. Modern women in modern families in “Collateral Damage.” Pulsing beats and pop culture sleaze on “Domino.” The troubled headspace of “Human Race.”
Feelings flow — waxing and waning in intensity — though likely most joyful on “Bleed Me,” an open and honest heartfelt letter to their children. Examined through the lens of parenthood; and overall gratitude for the gifts it brings — changes, exhaustion, and all. “I love how heavy-handed it is, a little bit like screaming at the top of your lungs...My heart breaks every time we sing ‘you are the best part,’” Hearst said. “That lyric means everything.”
Digging new ground on the familiar floor of human experience, “Manticore” hits the highs and lows of life’s chapters as they open and close. Toiling and laughing and making music. Touring forever.
Shovels & Rope will close out the Second Annual Summer Shindihg Concert Series, with Kyshona, at the Ramkat on August 10.
