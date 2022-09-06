January 18, 2023
Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m
Greensboro, N.C. – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and today announced that Shen Yun will return to Tanger Center on January 18, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.
Shen Yun’s unique artistic vision expands theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, inspiring journey through one of humanity’s greatest treasures—the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture.
Enter a world where philosophers and poets alike sought harmony with the Dao, or “Way,” of the universe. Where maidens danced with ethereal grace and generals fought with explosive athleticism. Where timeless tales of valor and virtue were born. Where heaven and earth intersected, and even magic was possible.
Featuring one of the world’s oldest art forms—classical Chinese dance—along with patented multimedia effects and all-original orchestral works, Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of enchanting beauty and enlightening wisdom.
Prepare for an experience that will take your breath away.
