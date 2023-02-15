Shaun Martin’s “Three-O” looks to rock out the Flat Iron on February 16. Riding high off another GRAMMY win with Snarky Puppy, the Texas ivory-tickler is trekking his trio on a winter tour to the northeast, with two stops in North Carolina.
Known across an array of music circles, Martin serves as a key element of the jazz and funk collective Snarky Puppy; is esteemed in the gospel realm, working with artists like Kirk Franklin and God’s Property, and Fred Hammond; and has played with contemporaries and legends like The Weeknd, Timbaland, Chaka Khan, and Erykah Badu.
Making his solo work with the debut “7 Summers” album in 2015, the 2018 “Focus” followup, and his latest, “Three-O,” Martin has continued to evolve — translating his talent and experience through a diverse array of music — going from the heavily orchestrated to a skeletal-trio that could hardly be considered merely barebones. Serving as both an album and a line-up, “it’s a conglomerate of soul, jazz, funk, R&B, and everything in between,” Martin said of his Three-O ensemble. “We do it all!”
”It’s an album that tries to explore as many boundaries with just three people,” he explained, turning to the album itself — though his young son, Harlem, can be heard splashing bathtub water on “Liberty of the Rising Son.” Looking back on his catalog, “Three-O” came as something of a surprise. “It was a total fluke,” Martin explained, pointing to the trio territory he’d already covered on his “Focus” release. “But I got the idea of recording the band after having the pleasure of opening for Ghost Note — the magic we were making was amazing.”
Along came the album and the group. “I always envisioned this album and this unit being synchronous,” Martin continued, relaying that while they’ll perform the album, “nothing is ever the same.” Relishing the variety, he’ll be joined on this tour by drummer Mike Mitchell and bassist Justin “Jay Mck” McKinney.
“Mike is definitely a powerhouse drummer playing for Stanley Clark and so many others,” he said, praising the rhythm section. “And Jay is a monster bass player who’s played with Bobby Sparks, American Idol-winner Reuben Studdard, and is currently the Music Director for Liv Warfield.” Together, the group is influenced by artists like Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson, Keith Jarrett, and Gary Peacock.
Within his own personal three-o, Martin excels across a variety of roles — walking the lines of producer, musician, and artist with a tailored approach. “Everything has its own lane,” he said. “You have to know how to navigate. The biggest thing is knowing what part you play. Sometimes you can be the BIG GUY…and sometimes, you have to be the role player and win with everybody!”
Martin enjoys striking that balance, going from amphitheaters and big stage shows to the more intimate independent venues. “I like any room. I ain’t scared of NOBODY,” he said with a laugh. “I’m just glad to be back out after the pandemic.”
Following the February run, Martin’s other primary group, Snarky Puppy (affectionately known as “the pups”) will head out for a cross-country international tour to celebrate the 2022 album “Empire Central,” (which won “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album” at the 65th Grammy Awards earlier this month).
Recorded live for an audience at Deep Ellum Art Co. in their hometown of Dallas, the album marks Snarky Puppy’s seventh live record — topping their 15th album release overall. “It’s a fun record,” Martin said, relaying the tenacity of the endeavor through scheduling conflicts and ice storms. “But it worked out. And it was my last time seeing Bernard Wright.”
Tragically, Wright was killed in a car accident a few weeks after the session — his appearance on “Take It!” serves as the famed funk player’s last recorded performance. A poignant twist of fate for the group who considered him a godfather figure; and on an album that offers a love letter to their native city.
The record has been well-received. And it earned Martin another feather in his GRAMMY-cap, adding to the list of accolades which includes: four “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album” awards, two ”Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album” awards, two “Best Gospel Album” awards, and an award for “Best R&B Performance.”
With new music in the works, plans for a movie score, and maybe even a podcast, Martin doesn’t have time to live in the past. “Just stay tuned,” he said, turning to his touring days ahead. “We’re gonna have some fun.” With hopes to share more love and music with the world. “I appreciate all the love you all have shown,” he added, “and I thank you for rocking with me!!”
Shaun Martin’s Three-O will rock out the Flat Iron on February 16.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
