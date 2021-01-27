On Sat., Feb. 13, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., the High Point Arts Council will present Shaggin’ at the Station with the Special Occasion Band! Before the pandemic, the Centennial Station Arts Center would be packed and the dance floor would be a hopping place. With COVID-19 gathering restrictions, this will be a hybrid event with only 25 patrons in the audience but with unlimited livestream viewers. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated and the dance floor will not be open due to social distancing procedures.
We are excited to bring the Special Occasion Band back to Arts Center for a live concert! They have been together since 1986, and have over 35 years of entertainment experience. You will be assured to enjoy the very best in Carolina Beach Music, Classic Oldies, Country and Top 40 Hits!
Special Occasion Band members are:
Brian Fink – Lead & Rhythm Guitar, Lead & Background Vocals
Mike Jenkins – Keyboards
Lindsay Owen – Bass Guitar, Lead & Background Vocals
Ben Rhodes – Drums, Lead & Background Vocals
Gary Warren – Saxophones, Lead & Background Vocals
Tickets are $15 for each person or live stream link. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 2, at 1:00 p.m. To purchase on-line, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events. You can also call the Arts Council to order in-person tickets Tuesday through Friday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., at 336-889-2787, extension 26. Please note that due to the ever changing situation with COVID-19, any local, state, or federal mandates may change the in-person seating capacity for this concert.
For more information, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org.
