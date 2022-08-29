Seventh annual Festival for the Homeless Sept. 10, 2022
Living Is Finally Enjoyable W-S, Inc., will present the seventh annual Festival for the Homeless 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Gateway Commons Park, 1580 Oak St., Winston-Salem.
Services that will be provided to the homeless population during the festival include showers, food, bags with useful items to take away, and entertainment. The Forsyth County Health Department is providing COVID-19 vaccinations. The Winston-Salem State University Mobile Health Care Unit will be on site to do vital signs testing and provide health-care information. V-tae McMillan will once again run the Kids’ Zone.
Please leave the food and services for our homeless guests. The entertainment is for everyone!
Ronald Reginald King, the Voice of the Festival for the Homeless, will be the Master of Ceremonies. King is a retired battalion chief of the City of Asheville Fire Department, an announcer with WBMU.net, entrepreneur, novelist, poet, playwright, activist against domestic violence, and more.
Saundra and Car Ross, the O.S.P. Band, Community Service, Signature Soundz, and Terrance “DJ Bebop” Matthews will perform throughout the afternoon.
Constantly in demand, Saundra Ross' vocal talents have taken her around the world – from the Caribbean to the Middle East. Singing since childhood, Ross has a wealth of experience in all forms of music. Although classically trained, she and her band concentrate on jazz and R&B stylings in the mode of Jill Scott, Chaka Khan, Dianne Reeves, Etta James, and Anita Baker. Ross will be appearing with Car Ross Sr., her husband.
The O.S.P. Band, (Old School Players) is a high-energy, Winston-Salem-based cover band. Winner of the 2014 Forsyth Entertainment Award For Best R&B, O.S.P. counts Cameo, Van Halen, and the Bar-Kays among their influences.
Community Service is a high-octane, vocal-centered band performing mostly original songs and a few select, well-crafted covers, including an eclectic mix of power pop, blues, and rock ’n’ roll.
Terrance “DJ Bebop” Matthews is a popular deejay and producer from Winston-Salem. A DJ for nearly 40 years, Matthews is president and founder of the 12-member Legend DJs.
EJ Production will provide sound production, and Best Western-Plus on University Parkway will give discounts to those traveling to the Festival for the Homeless.
The link to book is https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/book/hotel-rooms.34181.html?groupId=W54IA7F3 .
Please join us to support and get to know your Winston-Salem community better – both the housed and the unhoused.
The mission of L.I.F.E. W-S, Inc., is to provide transitional housing and additional resources to families who lack shelter so that they can be safe and secure while in the process of obtaining affordable housing. We believe that all families in Winston-Salem deserve the security, stability, and dignity of having a home.
Admission to the event is free. Donations (not yet tax deductible) to support the Festival and to help L.I.F.E. W-S, Inc., continue its mission may be sent to Living Is Finally Enjoyable W-S, Inc., P.O. Box 1, Winston-Salem, NC 27102.
L.I.F.E. W-S, Inc., is working to get its 501c3 status as a not-for-profit service organization. The founder is Kimberly Hinton-Robinson. Current board of directors comprise Stuart Russell, chair; Dr. Mark Oliver, vice chair; Saundra Ross, Tina Flowers, Van Cundiff, Allan Younger, and Lynn Felder, secretary. For more information, call 336-843-0522.
