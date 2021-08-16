NEW SHOWS ANNOUNCED IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA:
SHANE WHEELER AND THE UNHEARD PROJECT – FRI., SEPT. 17, 7:00 PM
DR. BACON – FRI., NOV. 12, 8:30 PM
SETH WALKER – FRI., NOV. 26, 8:00 PM
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces three concert additions in The Crown at the Carolina, located on the third floor of the Carolina Theatre. The Crown, which opened in fall of 2013 as a flexible performance space, is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to be completed by Labor Day.
Among the upcoming shows are the return of Seth Walker on November 26, Dr. Bacon on November 12, and Shane Wheeler and the Unheard Project with opener Real Time Quartet on September 17.
Tickets for all three shows go on sale Monday, November 16, at noon.
COMING TO THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA:
SHANE WHEELER AND THE UNHEARD PROJECT
Fri., Sept. 17, 7:00 pm
WITH OPENER REAL TIME QUARTET
Tickets on sale Monday, August 16, at noon
Tickets are $17 in advance, or $22 at the door. A $3 ticketing fee will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT SHANE WHEELER AND THE UNHEARD PROJECT
Shane Wheeler and The Unheard Project started as an impulse to simply record something and release it way back in September of 2020. Since then, The Unheard Project has grown to become a group of talented musicians from various parts of NC, dropping their first album under Shane Wheeler June 2021.
The motive that brought this vision to life was the group’s feelings that a lot of the talent in the NC music community goes “unheard”. Celebrities and other musicians that they look up to often have concerts and performances in North Carolina, but never really branch into the community. With their musical gifts and passion, Shane Wheeler and The Unheard Project hope to change the outlook on North Carolina in the music industry so that the world can see what really goes on locally.
As a collective, the group is new to the Greensboro music scene, but individually, they have been in the field of music for most of their ives. From September of 2020 to June of 2021, recording the album was a journey, and although Shane Wheeler brought most of the musical ideas to the table, each individual in The Unheard Project brings much to the on-stage and studio experience. Band personnel from this album includes Shane Wheeler and Roland Burnot on sax; Dante Fowler, Daron Loftin, and Emerson Borg on trumpet; Colin Moser on guitar; Carlos Garcia on keys; Xavier Ware on drums; and for most of the songs on the album, Ramon Garcia Martinez on bass; and William Ledbetter rounding out the sound elsewhere.
ABOUT REAL TIME QUARTET
Real Life Quartet is a group of four friends who have been playing music together since 2017. The group is based in Greensboro and plays mostly modern jazz but adopts elements from genres of music varying from progressive rock to hip-hop. Real Life Quartet is energetic, open-minded, and constantly searching for new sounds. The group includes Liam Trawick on saxophone, Colin Moser on guitar, Ramon Garcia-Martinez on bass, and Xavier Ware on drums
DR. BACON
Friday, November 12, 8:30 pm
Tickets on sale Monday, August 16, at noon
Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 ticketing fee will be added to each ticket.
Dr. Bacon is a six-piece touring Appalachian Funk, Grass and Rock & Roll band. Blending incredibly diverse instrumentation with broad, deep musical influences allows the band to perform a plethora of widely accessible, danceable music.
The Dr. Bacon Live Experience is truly a spectacle to behold, bringing the audience on a musical journey that lulls and spikes in energy, caressing ears with lush beauty and whipping crowds into a tribal romp, shaking booties and shedding inhibitions. This manic versatility ensures that no matter what genre of music you identify with most, you will hear something that resonates.
Dr. Bacon started playing together in 2012 on King Street in Boone as a three-piece busking with acoustic bluegrass, folk, and ‘90s pop/rock/hip-hop influenced music. Several lineup changes over the years and a move to Asheville have refined and redirected the band’s sound, incorporating funk, rock, soul, psychedelic, and world music to Appalachian influences. The blending of several elements of these genres (often within the same song) along with unique instrumentation is the real Bacon flavor.
SETH WALKER
Friday, November 26, 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale Monday, August 16, at noon
Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. A $3 ticketing fee will be added to each ticket.
Seth Walker is often cited as one of the most prolific contemporary Americana artists on the scene today. He is a multi-dimensional talent who combines a gift for melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true-blue knack for getting around on the guitar. His most recent studio album, Are You Open, produced by Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers, and a string of singles, including “We Got This,” “Spirits Moving” and a cover of Van Morrison’s classic “Warm Love” further build upon this reputation.
Most recently, Walker added published author to his oeuvre with his first memoir, ‘Your Van Is On Fire.’ A riotous and charming melange of a touring musician’s life, the book is comprised of many short essays, poems and paintings he'd accumulated over a near 30-year career. Written during the 2020 lockdown, Walker offers a firsthand account of an artist in perpetual motion who has dedicated his life to chasing the muse wherever it may lead.
Growing up on a commune in rural North Carolina, the son of classically trained musicians, Seth Walker played cello long before discovering the guitar in his 20s. When his introduction to the blues came via his Uncle Landon Walker, who was both a musician and disc jockey, his fate was forever sealed. Instantaneously, Seth was looking to artists like T-Bone Walker, Snooks Eaglin, and B.B. King as a wellspring of endless inspiration. The rest is history. He has released ten albums, broken into the Top 20 of the Americana Radio Charts, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart and received praise from NPR, American Songwriter, No Depression and Relix, among others.
In addition to extensive recording and songwriting pursuits, Seth is consistently touring and performing at venues and festivals around the world. Along with headline shows, he has been invited to open for The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn and Ruthie Foster, and others.
Seth Walker is currently based in Asheville, NC after previously residing in Austin, New Orleans and Nashville. He has used those experiences wisely, soaking up the sounds and absorbing the musical lineage of these varied places. With a bluesman’s respect for roots and tradition, coupled with an appreciation for—and successful melding of—contemporary songwriting, Seth sublimely incorporates a range of styles with warmth and grace. Perhaps Country Standard Time said it best: “If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker –with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock, and a dash country—just might be your poster boy.”
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- Masks are required in accordance with the Guilford County Commissioners’ updated policy as of August 13, 2021. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated in the auditorium.)
- The theatre’s concession stand is open.
- Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, and dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are also now in use for all events.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Thursday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
