Area venues and artists are serving up tunes and extending their “thanks” with shows and songs — including a couple helpings of the Grateful Dead at Ziggy’s Space — to highlight how grateful we all are for music in the Triad this Thanksgiving.
Deadheads, metalheads, and more unite at Ziggy’s Space for a grateful holiday of Grateful Dead cover bands, a potluck contest, and a Black Friday metal show in the middle.
As the holidays usher the time for traditions, Ziggy’s Space captain, Jay Stephens, is happy to continue the “Thanksgathering” tradition in the concert hall’s latest era. “We’ve traditionally done shows from Wednesday through Saturday of Thanksgiving week, capping it off with the ‘Thanksgathering’ main event on Saturday,” Stephens said. “Typically the holiday brings home a bunch of different eras of Ziggy’s fans. Young and old come out to celebrate.”
Kids and dogs are invited — those under the age of 10 are free. The Saturday “Thanksgathering” party itself takes gratitude to new levels — capping off with “Big Deady Reckoning,” a special Grateful Dead cover band featuring members of Big Daddy Love joining the ranks amongst members of Dead Reckoning (a Roanoke-based Grateful Dead tribute band). Together, they’ll celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the ‘Dead’s “Europe ’72” album with a full-length performance. Bands warming up the stage include Marvelous Funkshun, Rusty Dusty String Band, and Alicia B and the Now.
As a “thank you” for patrons of its first season in High Point, Ziggy’s will host a “Thanksgathering” covered dish cook-off contest during the event. “We encourage all fans to bring their favorite covered dish or any food — be it an appetizer or whatever — and join our traditional buffet,” Stephens explained. “We’ll pick the best dish and award the winner a 2023 Locals Pass which entitles them to get in all our Season 2 concerts for free.”
Initially planned as the season closer for the Ziggy’s Space in High Point, old man winter’s chilly forecast has moved the Thanksgathering to the Millennium Center in Winston-Salem, starting at 2 p.m. on November 26.
“We’ve enjoyed our first season in High Point,” Stephens said, reflecting on the year. “There have been a bunch of new local High Point fans supporting us as well as the veterans of Ziggy’s past. We’re so thankful to all the artists — that’s what drives Ziggy’s. Without the bands, we would not see the loyal fan base.”
With that, they’ll bestow gratitude for that fan base by kicking off their tradition with the “Drinksgiving” show with Brother Pearl free with an RSVP on November 23. The thanks roll into turkey day proper on November 24, with a no-cover “Eternally Grateful” Grateful Dead cover band experience that evening.
A little rock-n-roll metal show with Pageant and Shakey Deville gets things back to business on “Black Friday.” And of course, the Thanksgathering (now at the Millenium Center) on Saturday.
Ziggy’s Space in High Point will close for the winter, but Stephens and his crew are staying busy — posting up in the Millenium Center with a handful of shows through the holiday season and into the New Year.
There’s the Country Christmas Concert with Red Dirt Revival on December 22, followed by a “Purple Madness” Christmas experience, paying tribute to the artist Prince, on December 23. Fleetwood Mac cover band, The Chain, rounds out 2022 on December 30.
And while Ziggy’s may have the Grateful Dead market cornered this Thanksgiving, a handful of Triad venues are also serving up thanks with shows and spreads.
In Greensboro, Prez will be on decks at the Flat Iron to host a special DJ session and “dinner with friends” featuring food from Kingston Vibes on November 23. Meanwhile, on the other end of downtown, DJ MikeWawa will be spinning a “Thanksgiving Eve Party,” at Boxcar Bar + Arcade.
Over in the Forsyth Country region, the Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville is hosting a “Thanksgiving Eve Beer Garden Throw Down” and jam season — a Thanksgiving Gathering the following night welcomes those with leftovers to share. And at Monstercade, the annual “Thanksgayving Dance” goes down November 23.
The Ziggy’s Space Thanksgathering may have moved to Winston, but the High Point area is still hopping. Craig Baldwin will perform as part of a “Friendsgiving Potluck” at the Alibi in Thomasville on Thanksgiving night. In downtown Furniture Capital, the Blooming Board, H.P. Trousers, and Plank Street Tavern are gearing up for a “Black Friday Block Party” with Charlie Dog, Benji Morris (from Turpentine Shine), and Evan Blackerby rockin’ the block.
Meanwhile, Greensboro native Shelby J. is excited to share her new song, “Bout 2 Be Smellin’ Like Thanksgiving!,” a holiday bop filled with familial connections and Carolina references, the track is her latest release through Jonre Music Group.
A former member of The New Power Generation who spent a decade as a vocalist for Prince, Shelby J. hopes to share the warmth of good food and loving family — the likes of which her beloved mother “Mama J” was known to prepare.
Extending thanks to her fans, Shelby J. has cooked up a helping of nationwide contests, with entries due by midnight on November 24. The first #B2BSLTChallenge offers an instrumental version for fans and families to make their own videos while making their Thanksgiving meals. A gift card, autographed CD, and Shelby J. merch are up for grabs for three lucky winners. “We wanna see you...with your family, your friends, your pets,” she said in a post, “dancing, singing, or cooking to my new Thanksgiving anthem!”
Shelby J.’s suggestions are simple: “just have fun and be creative.” Steps to enter include downloading the track, creating the video, and sharing over social media — tagging Shelby J. and Jonre Music Group; and using the #B2BSLTChallenge hashtag.
For the dancers out there, there’s the official “B2BSLT Line Dance,” choreographed by Marcus B. Smooth and Tosha F. from the Smooth Urban Ballroom & Line Dance Co. “Watch it, learn it and teach it to errrr’body!!,” she said over Facebook, “then film yourself with your friends doing it and share!” For dessert, Shelby J.’s #b2bsltBAKINGchallenge invites fans to snap photos of their sweet potato or apple pies; and share their favorite (along with the appropriate tags). If song lyrics give any hints, Shelby J. is on team apple. But with pie, everyone’s a winner, really.
As kitchens across America start heating up, there’s bounties to share, songs to sing, and shows to see. Happy Thanksgiving Triad music lovers. Dig in.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
