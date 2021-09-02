New Electronic and Local-centric Concert Series Make Autumn the "Season of Sound"
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to announce the launch of two new concert series this fall, expanding the museum’s musical offerings and further activating SECCA’s scenic grounds and spaces.
Night Moods is a new nocturnal concert series exploring the electronic and hypnotic at the historic Hanes House on SECCA's grounds. The series will explore the intersection of electronic music, technology and digital art while juxtaposing the stately environment of the Hanes House, built in 1929, with cutting edge sounds and visuals.
Night Moods kicks off with an inaugural concert on Sat., Sept. 25 featuring Carrboro, NC-based audiovisual pioneers Body Games, with rising star Flower in Bloom (of Steady Hyperactive fame) opening the show. The series’ second concert is slated for Sat., Nov. 13 featuring one-man electronic pop sensation Sengoko (formerly known as T0W3RS), with local shoegaze veteran Mauve Angeles (of Spirit System) opening the show.
The concerts will take place at the outdoor terrace of the historic Hanes House. Tickets for both shows are on now on sale. Night Moods is sponsored by STITCH Design Shop and Radar Brewing Company.
Originally launched as an exhibition series for local visual artists, Southern Idiom is a new concert series poised to celebrate the diverse musical artistry of Winston-Salem bands and performers. Victoria Victoria, an indie-pop band fronted by singer songwriter Tori Elliott, will kick off the series on Saturday, October 23 with a performance under the stars at SECCA’s picturesque lake stage. A few surprises are in store to make the evening memorable for performers and audience members. Tickets will go on sale soon.
SECCA’s Southern Idiom exhibition series began in 2017 as a platform for elevating and celebrating Winston-Salem’s visual artists. The series has thus far showcased 22 local artists, representing a diverse sampling of the Winston-Salem art community, from established veterans and educators to exciting young creators just starting to hone their craft. The series currently features a sculptural exhibition by Nicole Uzzell, with the next installment opening Sat., Sept. 18 with new printmaking works by Barbara Mellin.
The launch of these new series comes on the heels of the announcement of Bowerbirds’ performance at SECCA’s 65th Birthday Party on October 2, celebrating 65 years of contemporary art and culture. Night Moods and Southern Idiom aim to build on the success of the Crossroads @ SECCA concert series, now in its tenth year and presenting its 23rd concert this Fri., Sept. 3 with legendary jazz guitarist Bill Frisell.
For tickets and more information, check SECCA’s full event calendar: https://secca.org/calendar-full.php
For questions and inquiries, contact Philip Pledger, Director of Marketing, at philip.pledger@secca.org.
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture. Learn more at SECCA.org.
SECCA is a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.
