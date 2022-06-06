“Dare to Dream” Season to Feature Blockbuster Shows including:
Disney’s Frozen, Ain’t Too Proud, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon and more
GREENSBORO, N.C. – In partnership with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is proud to share that new season seat memberships for the First Bank, 2022-23 “Dare to Dream” Season are now on sale at FirstBankBroadway.com.
After a record-breaking 17,400 Season Seat Members in its inaugural season, Tanger Center invites the Triad to “Dare to Dream” for its second Broadway season. Season Seat Members are guaranteed the same great seats for all seven Direct-from-New York shows on the new Broadway season.
The First Bank Broadway, 2022-23 Season at Tanger Center includes:
- Pretty Woman: The Musical: October 25-30, 2022
- Jagged Little Pill: December 6-11, 2022
- CATS: January 24-29, 2023
- The Book of Mormon: February 21-26, 2023
- Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations: March 14-19, 2023
- Beetlejuice: April 18-23, 2023
- Disney’s Frozen: May 17-June 4, 2023
The only way to guarantee seats to each of these seven blockbuster hits is by becoming a Broadway Season Seat Member. New memberships are now available at FirstBankBroadway.com.
Please note that the on-sale dates for individual tickets to each of the seven shows is to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.