V.M.D is the solo-moniker for Greensboro musician Jerrod Smith (The Leeves, Dickwolf, Instant Regrets) who writes and records an album, [mostly] inspired by horror movies, each October to be released on Halloween. He’ll release the 10th installment “Season of Halloween,” via bandcamp on October 31.
“Cool air, falling leaves, horror movies, and punk songs are my favorite things,” Smith said, grasping at his initial motivation. “Probably something ingrained in me. It’s just a great time of year and this has become a part of it.”
“I love horror movies and movies so it was only a matter of time before I stole the Misfits’ gimmick,” he continued, dropping reference to the punk band’s notorious “Halloween” and “Halloween II” releases.
Fast and punchy“Halloween 3” ponders the polarizing third-installment in the Halloween franchise: “TELL ME WHERE IS MICHAEL MYERS,” Smith screams in the irresistibly sing-a-long number. And while the song proclaims to not “get the point of Season of the Witch,” it did open a gate to horror material — though he actually advises against gate-opening in the song “Don’t Open the Gate” (a reference to the 1980’s kid’s horror movie).
“I thought it would be funny to write ‘Halloween 3’ and then I ended up writing about five other songs about horror movies,” he said, turning to his personal favorite fright flicks — which toss between “The Thing” and the first “Friday the 13th,” both of which are featured in tracks like “Jerrod And Schmoodle Review Every ‘Friday the 13th’ in 1 minute and 6 seconds, “Friday The 13th In 3-D,” and “The Sweater Of Your Mother” and “That Thing At Outpost 31” (one of several songs referencing Kurt Russell pictures).
“If I was trying to be cool I’d say ‘The Last Winter’ or ‘Hausu’, which I do love, but not as much as ‘The Thing,’” Smith continued musing favorites. “Honestly, a lot of them don’t have a song yet and a lot of shitty movies have a good song about them.” He has put out “The Last Winter” and “Girls of House,” for the record.
“My favorite songs are the songs where the subject matter transcends just being a song about a movie,” he noted. “Which happens often because all horror movies are political. Even the ones that are just people with chainsaws cutting up naked women are political by their very nature of avoiding politics. People that say to keep politics out of horror can’t see how political every movie they love is.”
Feminism and consumerism run deep in killer tracks like “Alien: A Lesson In Sexist Space Society,” “Mary Lou Is Not Your Property,” or “Every Man Is A Creep.” Consumerism and class in
“(When There’s No More Room In Hell The Dead Will Walk) Back 2 The Mall,” “American Leprechaun,” “Koka-Kola Santa Claus,” “The Strain of the Stragoi,” or “Melt Into Society.”
“That’s just how it works,” Smith said. “The main point of all this goes back to that song about ‘The Abyss’: ‘people hate it when art gets political / fuck you, everything is political.”
Going overt, there’s the “SkyNet Is Google” Terminator track or the stomp-along protopunk tune and Zombie supersoldiers in “Overlord Turns Political.” The racism in “Monsters” or “White Cliches.” A sort of environmentalism in “Cannibal Holocaust: A Song,” ”a rant about saving the planet by eating yourself and your friends,” Smith wrote in the liner notes.
While politics seep into just about everything, there are also fun songs about stupid movies: “Hey, kid! Good job!!!” calls back the infamous “piss on hospitality” scene in “Troll 2” — with a handclap shimmy-down beat, no less. Or the circusy, “Enjoy Slusho!” (from “Cloverfield”) and the ridiculous “A 2nd Shark Always Shows Up!” reference to “The Meg.”
Spoilers abound through straightforward plot summaries and callbacks to both classics and cult favorites: the punk rock “Idle Hands,” “The Tall Man Always Wins” allusion to “Phantasm,” “I Love My Brother” to “Basket Case,” “Drinkin’ 40s of Blood” and “Lost Boys,” “Help Wanted” and “The Shining,” or the pretty obvious ”C.H.U.D.weiser.”
Though the catalog isn’t limited to horror relics of the VHS era. “Hereditary Incantations” started the 2019 album, which included the “IT’s Not A Clown” homage to IT:2. “It Follows Yr Fk” back in 2016, which also features the Stranger Things inspired earworm banger: “Save Some Eggos For 011.”
Which brings another element central to horror movies and recurrent through the catalog: sage advice characters could use. And songs that spell it out, like “Don’t Go (Into The Tall Grass),” or the closing line: “never read the Necronomicon out loud, you fools,” from 2014’s ripper, “Angry Molesting Trees.”
And while there are a lot of “don’ts” in the world of horror, there’s also 2015’s breathy lo-fi anthem, “Always Stick Together,” that offers a general practice to surviving a slasher and a cute allusion to friends and loved ones who appear on various songs.
“My wife is almost always on it,” he noted. “I’m always around her and I love her voice.” The pair actually got married on Halloween in 2017, the album for that year breaking form for “My Bloody Halloween Valentine,” a collection of warped love songs.
The 2020 and 2021 releases also broke form, 2021 kept it simple with two tracks: the lighter punk “It’s Almost Time For Halloween” and a gother post-punk “Everyday Is Halloween.” The 2020s “i dont wanna get the virus” was less a horror-movie record and more a cathartic quarantine experience exploring the “horrors of everyday life.” Fast sad songs for a weird time. “It was a weird time to be alive,” Smith said. “I guess it always has been.”
Getting back to the movies, cannon and backstories play out in tracks like “AC/DC Is Dead” (showcasing Stephen King’s cocaine-induced directorial pursuits and the band’s death-by-watermelon in “Maximum Overdrive”). There’s songs like “Pure Eviiiillll,” Kill for your Mother,” or “Say It 3 Times in the Dark,” that mash an array of movie references. “Jokes and Jokes” and “Torture Porn vs. The Shining” offer personal critique.
The world of Dr. Herbert West — Reanimator gets a total ripper treatment from two very different tracks — both practically made for dancing: the strangely almost-doowapped “Miskatonic Medical Massacre” and the sludged-out punch of “The Resonator.”
“Fast Zombies / Slow Zombies” is another totally danceable number that serves more of a reflection in the event of a necropocalypse than a movie reference — for which the undead get their fair share in tracks like “Trioxin 2-4-5” or “Zombies of Busan.”
Getting worldly, there’s the “Goodbye Lucio!” dedication to famed director Lucio Fulci; and the straight-up bop-number, “Profondo Rosso,” which explores a killer’s identity in Dario Argento’s “Deep Red.” [Try to not sing along by the end — I dare you.]
Throughout the collection, some of the references are pretty on the nose. Some are for the “if you know, you know” deep-dive crowd. And some are just catchy as hell for fans of the alternative, punk, and rock n roll spectrums.
In the end, they all make for a rad Halloween party soundtrack. It’s “the Season of Halloween” and the 10th V.M.D Halloween album comes out Oct 31 at http://vmdvsdmv.bandcamp.com.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
