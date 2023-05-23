Evening promises Celtic, bluegrass & Americana music for dancing
(Galax, Va.) – The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting Scythian and The Cabin Creek Boys for an evening of Celtic-influenced Americana and old-time music at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3, in the outdoor amphitheater. The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, N.C.
The Washington D.C.-based band Scythian (sith-ee-yin) began as a bunch of college buddies playing Celtic music in the streets and has grown to be a headliner at Celtic, bluegrass, and Americana festivals across the country. Founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka, who are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, the group plays its own brand of high-energy, dance-inducing folk music.
Opening the show is The Cabin Creek Boys, playing lively string band music from Southwest Virginia and the mountains of Northwest North Carolina. For the last 13 years, they have been performing at fiddler’s conventions, square dances, and festivals.
The Cabin Creek Boys is comprised of Chris Testerman on fiddle, Cody Jackson on banjo, Jackson Cunningham on mandolin and guitar, Erika Testerman on guitar, and Jesse Morris on bass.
This concert is sponsored by Galax City Tourism.
Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 day of show. Children 12 and younger are admitted free of charge. Advance tickets are available online at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.
Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.
The Galax Smokehouse will offer barbecue, home-style sides, and beverages for purchase during the concert.
Scythian + The Cabin Creek Boys
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3
Where: Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va.
Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show, children 12 and younger admitted free. Available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
Additional information: Call (866) 308-2773, ext. 214
