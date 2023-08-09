No Scope is hitting the scene. The Winston-Salem scenesters have been building a lineup and are rounding the bases with a new single and a special pre-game show, opening up in the outfield for the Winston-Salem Dash on August 18.
With a preference for pop-punk that doesn’t shy from the pop, No Scope is a quintet that blends the different colors of early-2000s music into their own–from N*Sync to New Found Glory–with harmonies and headbangers and hearty laughs along the way.
“We’re a fun-first band,” explained vocalist AJ Pyatt. “People have compared our band to a frat many times, I mean, minus all the weird hazing stuff. No Scope is absolutely a brotherhood.”
A brotherhood with somewhat lonesome beginnings, “No Scope started during the covid shutdown,” Pyatt explained. “I was in a folk cover band that played bars and wineries, but suddenly shows stopped and I needed a new creative outlet.”
Taking the solitude as a chance to write in his chosen style, Pyatt shared a few songs with guitarist Brad Pruette. “He loved them and that’s where the idea to start a band was born.” The pair had shared bills in their prior projects: Pyatt in ThreeFour Mountain and Pruette in the Comedowns. Their friendships sparked over love for the band State Champs.
Together as No Scope, they weathered a few lineups and downs before lining up what Pyatt sees as a winning team–resonating vibes of Warped Tours later eras thanks to Cody Mills (Sepulcher and The Mortal Blade), drummer Thomas Drake (Water Culture), and Mykel Mason on bass. Between the various metal and blues backgrounds, they share a fandom for bands like Senses Fail, Four Year Strong, and Paramore. “It’s those bands that inspired each of us to start performing and why we clique so well musically and on stage.”
Pulling a quote from “Josie and The Pussycats,” No Scope employs a “friends first” approach. “When Thomas and Cody auditioned to be in the band, the first step involved meeting up and hanging out,” Pyatt said. “We wanted to see if we vibed as friends before musicianship was even a question. It’s worked out well for us”
“Once we started putting friendship first things got a lot easier for us,” Pyatt continued. “Songwriting is more natural and shows are so much better.”
Altogether, their perspective builds into the “No Scope Way”: “Happy guys writing sad songs. Five friends. One goal. Wreck! Every! Stage!”. Speaking both figuratively and enthusiastically, it’s a notion grounded by their source material. “The songs we sing are about the things I’ve gone through in my past,” Pyatt explained. “Those things aren’t always sunshine and rainbows, but we hold our heads high knowing that we have these friendships and these stages to share the stories and connect with people. That’s what makes us happy.”
For Pyatt, those connections are built through original material woven through carefully chosen covers. “We’ve gotten into this habit of ending our shows with Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar We’re Going Down.” It’s just such a big anthem and after playing a set of originals it feels good to end with such a big sing-a-long,” he said, reflecting on their debut release: a cover of “Maps” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. “We wanted to put out a song that hadn’t been covered to death by bands in our genre, and that people would recognize within two seconds.”
“The testament to how good a song ‘Maps’ is revolves around the fact that it emerged during the TRL era of MTV,” he continued. “In the era of bright colors and clean harmonies, that song had so much heart that it couldn’t be denied–which is why we chose it.”
Songs from the heart echo into their latest release: “Good Doctor.” Falling in the sonic range between Sum 41 and Senses Fail’s “Songs to Shout” era, the track itself hits close to home–exploring struggles and isolation around mental health. “It’s lyrically the most personal song I’ve ever written,” Pyatt explained. “It’s about my first time going to therapy–my first time admitting that I needed help. When we play it live, I talk to the crowd about what the song means and it always feels so good to see how many people connect with it. It’s a great moment in our set.”
“Good Doctor brings us into a new era and we’re excited for what’s next,” Pyatt continued. “With four brand-new songs in the works. We’re taking advantage of all this creative energy we have and writing for our debut EP,” he said, turning towards ways No Scope brings that energy to stages around the Triad.
No Scope has been featured as part of “The Lab” presented by DOSE Artist Collective and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, played their hearts out for the farewell of Bull’s Tavern, and performed as part of the 2023 Pride Winston-Salem; in addition to hitting the clubs. “Performing at Pride was such an amazing experience, currently my favorite show to date,” Pyatt noted. “The Pride community welcomed us with wide open arms and we were honored to be on that stage.”
Looking ahead, they’re also honored to take the field (or rather, the stage) at Truist Stadium on August 18, for a Winston-Salem Dash pregame show, starting at 6 p.m., at the Outfield Stage (near the leftfield bar and firepit). “Let it be known that No Scope loves sports!” Pyatt declared. “We’re sooooo stoked. We know that they care about providing quality entertainment for their guests and it’s a privilege to perform inside the stadium before the game.”
Speaking of games, “more shows in more places is the name of the game,” Pyatt said, beaming at the future. “We’re playing what I consider to be my most important show ever–my very first hometown show–at the Dark Harvest Rock Festival in Hendersonville on September 2.”
“The band is from Winston-Salem and I love this city so much, but I was raised in Hendersonville,” Pyatt continued. “Dark Harvest will be its very first alternative rock festival, and it’ll be my first time performing there with No Scope. I’m really looking forward to playing for all the people I grew up with.”
With hometown love extended to those both old and new. “We just wanna thank the city of Winston-Salem for sticking with us and giving all these wonderful opportunities,” he added. “Big ups to the TreFo.”
“Good Doctor,” the new single from No Scope is out now. They’ll be at Truist stadium on August 18.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
