Prolific mover-and-doer Sammy “The Red Rocker” Hagar was driven by poverty and hardship in his childhood to the extreme level of success he has achieved over the span of his 50-year career. Singer, guitarist, song writer, band leader, owner of restaurants and bars, developer of his own brand of tequila, and not slowing down at the age of 72, Sammy has also acquired an impressive collection of real estate. He has recently put one of his seven homes on the market. Located on Lake Arrowhead, California west of Los Angeles, Hagar’s French chateau-style getaway with stunning lake views is priced at $3.9 million.
Hagar couldn’t wait to escape his dismal family life the minute he graduated high school. From picking raspberries at age four making 70 cents a day to pay for new shoes to today’s net worth of $150 million, he left home with his $40 Sears catalog guitar, which he taught himself to play, and left for Riverside, California. Mostly a vagabond hard rocker performing as a solo artist and with a long list of bands, in 1985 he hit it big as the lead vocalist for the new-rock-group Van Halen scoring four multi-platinum albums. Today, Hagar still works with several bands but has turned most of his attention to his businesses opening two bicycle stores, restaurants and bars in Mexico and California and launched his own tequila brand. He also found time to grow his real estate portfolio with homes in Mill Valley, Corte Madera and Palm Desert, California; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Maui, Hawaii.
Hagar’s Lake Arrowhead house might be the star of his collection, built in 2009 from granite-and-limestone boulders cut and carved onsite to create a one-off French chateau-style home for friends and family to enjoy the lake activities. At 6,557 square feet, it has eight bedrooms, ten baths and parking for six cars. Perched on the side of a hill, all floors have exceptional water views and bi-fold French doors open wide to bring the outdoors in. Living, dining and family rooms are roomy with many 30-foot tall ceilings and rooms with cozy fireplaces. The massive eat-in kitchen will house a group to chat or help the cook with its two large marble-topped islands and high-end appliances that make cooking for a crowd a snap. Guest bedrooms can be found on different levels, all ensuite and all containing steam showers. The spacious master with its wide airliner views across the lake has a steam shower, sauna and fireplace.
Literally from rags to riches, Sammy Hagar is selling his Lake Arrowhead getaway - one of his seven elegant homes. Priced at $3.9 million, listing agents are Tracy Tutor, Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills and Shelli Cotriss, Shell Properties, Riverside.
Photo credit: Peter Tran Photography
Source: www.tracytutor.com
Source: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
