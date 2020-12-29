Salty Dog sails into 2021 with a new single and EP on the way

Salty Dog, a Native American North Carolina rock group, is looking forward to 2021 with the release of “Okay,” a new single dropping on New Year’s Eve, with plans for a new EP underway.
Led by Andrew Saltz, the group rocked the storms of 2020, releasing their first full-length album, Destination: Heartbreak, in September. They’ll ring in the new year with a socially-distanced, family-friendly show near Charlotte while debuting their latest single for an upcoming EP.
Starting 2020 with a freshly solidified lineup and studio plans, Salty Dog was ready to spread, as Saltz describes, “sweet healing vibrations of bright, pop-like harmonies combined with the darkness and rebelliousness of alternative and progressive rock.” And while this year threw a few rocks in the road, the group shouldered the journey, with Saltz crediting his bandmates as a source of inspiration.
“They inspire me to write songs that we, as a unit, will enjoy,” Saltz said of the group, which consists of Thomas Grell on bass, John Sutton on an array of percussion, and Caleb Guardiola on guitar. “Each member brings a creative mind and a lot of heart to our work and,” he added, “although it’s been a journey, with evil along the way, I’m so blessed to have the lineup I have now.”
Saltz likewise considers his love of music and his culture among those blessings, a concept he embodies in the group’s name.
“I thought about how I’m Cherokee, and I wanted to infuse our heritage into our music and shows. But, more importantly, I thought about where the culture stands today within society,” Saltz said. “I think it’s been so damaged that nowadays, most folks barely cling to the hope that things can—and will—get better. This reminded me of a sailor or a salty dog and what they must think about when stuck out at sea. I feel like our culture is stuck and needs some sort of boost. A wind of change. I think music can be this change.”
Embracing their own winds of change, Salty Dog rolled with the terms of 2020 to remotely track their Destination: Heartbreak. The record is something of a full-band follow-up to “Essence,” Saltz’s solo EP written during his time studying at Gaston Community College and Appalachian State University.
“Destination: Heartbreak was something I started envisioning directly after college,” he explained, hinting at the hurt from previous relationships, which inspired most of the album. “I wrote those songs during some of the hardest moments in my life to date.”
Working with producer Steve Brown (of the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame), Salty Dog whittled the record to 15 radio-friendly tracks in the sonic vein of groups they enjoy like Collective Soul, Neck Deep, and Alexander 23.
“Although the music from ‘Essence,’ as well as our new music sounds more progressive and modern, both Steve and I really wanted to change things up a little bit with Destination: Heartbreak,” Saltz explained of their process, “we went for old school style-recording to give the record a more raw sound. We even went as far as to record me playing rhythms with household objects (coffee cups, trash cans, coins, etc.) instead of electronic sources.”
As they press forward with new material, Saltz is looking forward to the band taking a collective approach to songwriting, as opposed to helping bring his back catalog to life.
“Although it’s taken a long time to create a well-oiled lineup that can do that,” he said, “it’s something I’ve always wanted.”
Just as balls drop around the world to ring-in 2021, they’ll drop the first single on New Year’s Eve.
“Honestly, we are just so excited to start releasing new music,” Saltz said of the group’s own celebratory toast in the form of a new song. “I guess you could say it might be viewed as a 2021 anthem,” he added.
The EP, “Mixed Up,” is due sometime in 2021, with the tracks building toward their sophomore record. Beyond that, what lies ahead is anyone’s guess— though Saltz feels confident he’s found a port in the storm.
“I have no idea about a lot of things these days, so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected,” he said, “and that’s music.”
Salty Dog releases their new single, “Okay,” on Dec. 31.
