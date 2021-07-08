America’s #1 tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
West Jefferson, NC (July 8, 2021) -The Saloon Studios Live 2021 outdoor concert series continues with The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute) and special guest, Restless (John Littlewood and Friends) on our festival stage, Saturday, July 17th.
The Wildflowers have become one of the most popular tribute shows across the southeast US, and are quickly gaining recognition in other regions. Equipped with decades of experience and a passion for Tom Petty’s magic way with songs, The Wildflowers bring music lovers of all stripes what they adore.
John Littlewood, leader of the band Restless/Tres Cerveza will perform acoustic and electric songs while having various musicians join him on stage to feature their vocal and instrumental talents. A wide variety of songs and genres will delight everyone.
Purchase advance tickets online at https://saloonstudioslive.com/shows/. ($30 GA and $50 VIP)
Saloon Studios Live hosts several events throughout the year, from 19th-century-themed events with cattle rustlers, jailbreaks, Civil War presentations, gunfights, weaving and blacksmith demonstrations to musical festivals, classic rock legend concerts and band competitions in an array of music genres such as rock, jazz, country, bluegrass and Americana.
Saloon Studios Live is located at 313 Old West Road in West Jefferson, off Mulatto Mountain Road.
