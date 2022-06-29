Salem Band & Letters From Home at Triad Park
Arts Council to hold free and family friendly concert July 3, 2022
Winston-Salem, NC (June 28, 2022) – Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the seventh annual Summer Parks Concert Series at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons and Triad Park in Kernersville. Salem Band & Letters From Home will perform at Triad Park on Sunday, July 3 from 5-8pm.
Salem Band, established in 1771, is currently celebrating its 250th anniversary season. What began as a mixed trombone ensemble in the Moravian town of Salem is now the Triad’s premier community concert band. Under the musical direction of Eileen Young, Salem Band performs 9 – 10 concerts per season.
Letters From Home was started by Erinn Dearth at the suggestion of her late father, Pat Dearth, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Since that time, the group has performed over 900 shows in venues big and small across the United States, touching the hearts and caressing the memories of hundreds of thousands nationwide with their mission to honor our veterans, active military heroes and their families.
During the concert, families are encouraged to enjoy free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Featured food trucks for the July 3rd concert include Lakeside Drinks, Sliders Street Food, and Brash Brownies.
2022 marks the seventh season for the Summer Parks Concert Series which is a collaborative presentation by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Forsyth County Government. All concerts are free and family friendly. Food trucks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Gates open at 4pm and concerts start ta 5pm.
Triad Park: 9652 West Market St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Series partners include Publix Super Markets Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, YES! Weekly, Foothills, RH Barringer, and Raffaldini Vineyards.
Concerts and parking at both parks are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Four additional concerts will take place at 5pm on the following dates:
- July 17: The Martha Bassett Show at Triad Park
- July 24: ENVISION at Tanglewood Park
- August 14: The Collection at Triad Park
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
