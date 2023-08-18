Free concert in Hanes Auditorium, Salem College
OCTOBER 01, 2023, Sunday at 3:00 pm in Hanes Auditorium, New Century Musicals:
Join Salem Band for a concert of New Century Musicals on Sunday, October 1st in Hanes Auditorium. This all-ages program includes music from your favorite shows written or revived this century: Les Miserables, Mama Mia, Dreamgirls, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, West Side Story – and for the kids, Encanto, Lion King, Frozen – and more! Sing-along opportunities for everyone; saxophone solo by Eileen.
FREE in Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, on the campus of Salem Academy and College.
Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation. Eileen Young, Music Director.
https://www.facebook.com/SalemBandFan/
All concerts are free and open to the public. Contact musicdirector@salemband.org for more info.
About Salem Band
