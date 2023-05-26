Free concert in Salem Square, Old Salem
JUNE 13, 2023, Tuesday at 7:30 pm in Salem Square, What’s In a Name?:
Hear music by your favorite big-name artists: Count Basie, Judy Garland, and Johnny Mercer. Music from Aida and Hello Dolly, plus a Cole Porter medley with Salem Band vocalist Mignon Dobbins. Who are Joyce, Bonnie, and Matilda? Come to the concert and find out! Pre-concert music at 6:45 pm by The Salem Band Brass Quintet. Food vendors on site – bring a lawn chair or blanket.
There’s nothing more All-American than enjoying a classic band concert in the town Square - FREE in Salem Square, Old Salem! Rain-date = Wednesday, June 14.
Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation. Eileen Young, Music Director.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Contact musicdirector@salemband.org for more info.
About Salem Band
