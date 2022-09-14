Salem Band announces 2022 Fall Concert, What’s Opera, Doc?
Free concert in Hanes Auditorium
SEPTEMBER 25, 2022, Sunday at 3:00 pm in Hanes Auditorium:
Salem Band Fall Concert, What’s Opera, Doc? Join Salem Band and Bugs Bunny for an afternoon of your favorite classics from the popular Looney Tunes cartoons! Music by Brahms, Johann Strauss, Franz Liszt, and more. Hear Barber of Seville, Dance of the Comedians, Blue Danube Waltz, and other selections to accompany some of the most popular cartoon episodes. FREE in Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, on the campus of Salem Academy and College.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Contact musicdirector@salemband.org for more info.
About Salem Band
Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation, celebrating 250 years in 2021-2022. Eileen Young, Music Director. More information at www.salemband.org
