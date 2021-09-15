Royal Jelly rides the WAVE Fam Jam

Psych rockers, Royal Jelly, will ride the WAVE Fam Jam with the Matt Irie Band at World Vibe Art Entertainment (WAVE) Studios in High Point on Sept. 18.
Cresting a “festival vibe,” the latest round of the WAVE Fam Jam will feature a pop-up car and bike show through the afternoon, with music and fire dancing from Scott Hinzman and the Zen Dragon Studios into the evening.
“The area is pretty industrial so we can crank it!,” said Royal Jelly ringleader, Chris Powell. “All hands on deck. It’s an inspiring space with an amazing courtyard for live music. So perfect for these times.”
Powell comes off as part preacher, band captain, and clown-car attendant all at once. In a different persona, he headed the Charles Hanson Family Band—notes of which stir into his latest outfit, Royal Jelly. “We are space dust,” he said. “Time is a vacuum and my heart is a bottomless ocean. One day we might make sense of this nonsense.”
Dipping from a jar blending psychedelic tunes with acoustic undertones, Powell sees himself, and the group, at the helm of an ever-present journey. “Life really is about transformation and enduring,” he said. “Royal Jelly is the exploration of where we see ourselves at the moment. We’re surviving through this very fluid pandemic, we’ve suffered some losses, but we’re making music and finding peace.”
It’s a slight contrast to his Charles Hanson dynamic. “I was in a very different state of mind during that inception,” Powell explained. “It was born from some serious personal traumas mixed with a love for music, theatrics, and art.” Notably more upbeat these days, his work in Royal Jelly holds a few similarities. “I still love stuffed dolls,” he added. “We still love to interact with the crowd, and we still don’t tolerate intolerance. Our passion for performance burns brighter than ever. From what we hear Charles Hanson is out in Utah building his next compound, Church of Wandering Souls—or COWS—and welcoming all the wayward and folks of ill repute.”
Here in the Triad, Royal Jelly came together early in the year. “It definitely started through friendship and the love of rock and roll,” Powell noted. “A few mates from the Family Band started experimenting with new sounds; and jamming with vocalist Bianca ‘Queen Bee’ Gabrielle over at Pete Duff’s cabin—aka the Swamphouse.”
That regrouping brought along a renewed sense of joy. “With such a fecund and at times feral atmosphere, songs started writing themselves,” he said. “We had this new band with old band chemistry, so we were able to leapfrog some of the early stage shit and just hit the ground running.” Guitarist Miggy Noyola and bassist Caleb Fisher joined the jump, along with Powell’s brother (and drummer) Bob—extending the family band dynamic with the addition of Jordan Jones on keys.
“I’d say we’re influenced by the psychedelic experience and the collective consciousness. We’re some transcendental mother fuckers,” Powell said, noting his preference for “a huge sound” that’s both eclectic and danceable. “The future is digital insanity,” he added, “but I’ll also always pull back to our acoustic roots and harmonies. Every song we play, even if it’s heavy, should sound killer if we play it chill and unplugged.”
Sticking to songwriting roots, Powell muses meta topics with cycles of self-destruction and redemption. “It’s like what is the meaning of one’s life?,” he explained of his repertoire. “The cool thing about writing is it’s a fun verbal snapshot of where you were at a specific moment. I don’t judge myself on what I did then versus now, but it’s pretty cool to see a timeline of my psyche.”
When it comes to Royal Jelly, Powell sees his own personal happiness aiding their pursuit. “The idea was to continue exploring creativity without limitations—it’s easy to invest time and energy into projects you enjoy,” he said. “And we’ve been pretty damn busy having fun over here.”
Looking to ride that wave into the fall, Powell looks back fondly on their busy summer debut—with appearances on the GSOvibes web series, as guests on Matt Walsh’s Friday Nite Gamble, and shows across the state including the “Royal Jelly Boogie Nights” camera party the group hosted at Oden Brewing in June.
“So many smiles, unicorn hats, giant dancing teddy bears, and just an awesome time,” he said of the party and performance, wherein they armed attendees with an array of disposable cameras. “I figured it’d be a fun way to connect with the audience and have an immersive experience—which should be the goal of any good performance.” The result is a few dozen party pics with a nostalgic noisy grain, which were loaded on a google drive. “The photos are so genuine,” he said. “I’d love to make a coffee table book of the night.”
Powell imagines they’ll revisit the concept. “I’m down for more cameras, more bears, more lights, and more dancing,” he said, turning his focus to their upcoming Nashville recording trip. “We’re shooting for the moon to make some indelible music,” he added of what lies ahead. “I won’t be satisfied unless we pack a stadium like Wembley, so there’s work to be done.”
With work to do and fun to have, Royal Jelly looks forward to riding the WAVE Fam Jam with the Matt Irie Band on Sept. 18 at WAVE Studios, 1700 W. Green Dr, in High Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.