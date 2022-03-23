Royal Expressions returns to the stage after a 4-year hiatus
March 9, 2022 - Greensboro, NC - Two years before COVID-19, Royal Expressions made the tough decision to cease performances of their professional dance company which served 8 dance artists and 5 choreographers. The dance company was approaching 10 years of creating and producing dance, but was severely underfunded. The artists were only paid to perform and volunteered their rehearsal time. After applying for public grant funding and being repeatedly denied, the Artistic Director Princess Johnson decided it was time for a hiatus. In lieu of creating her next dance production, she began advocacy work for arts equity funding in Greensboro, North Carolina, and beyond. She also began a plan to raise the money needed to revive the company from individuals and businesses in the community.
After a successful campaign in 2019, the company raised $18,000 and plans were underway to revive the company in March 2020. They were scheduled to perform at the Tanger Center opening community event and were preparing for their relaunch in the Fall of 2020, but COVID-19 derailed those plans and the wait was extended. Between 2020 and 2022 the company stayed connected through social distanced video projects.
Two years later, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet finally returns to the stage in April 2022 with a full slate of programming under the umbrella REVIVALUTION. The term was coined by Princess Johnson in 2019 as she was preparing for the original return in 2020. “This word just kept popping up in my head every time I did something to prepare for our return, so I decided we would announce our return with this word.” Here is the meaning behind it:
REVIVALUTION
Revival - after a 4-year hiatus our professional dance artists return to the stage
Evolution - during the past 4 years we have restructured and reorganized to better serve our artists and our community at large
Revolution - we are here to advocate for equitable pay, funding, and opportunities for Black artists
The REVIVALUTION will happen April 10 - 25 and we will take residence at the Stephen Hyers Theater. They will offer community workshops, master dance classes, performances and collaborate with other Black artists and arts organizations to bring programming as we never before. This is all made possible through the Residency at the Hyers Program sponsored by Creative Greensboro. The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free residencies of one to six weeks for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects being led by Guilford County based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88 seat black box theatre for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theatre staff, and marketing of residency activities.
Tickets and the full schedule for the REVIVALUTION events on sale at http://tinyurl.com/reboxoffice
For more information about REVIVALUTION and Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet visit http://www.royalexpressions.org or contact Princess Johnson at 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org. To donate to please visit http://tinyurl.com/recbdonate
