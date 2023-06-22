Rod Stewart’s LA Mansion: As Wonderful As His Music
For over 50 years, the London-born-and-raised Sir Rod Stewart's distinctive raspy voice and charismatic stage presence have made him a beloved and very successful artist. His all-time classic songs including Mandolin Wind, Tonight’s the Night, Forever Young, and Maggie May have provided a soundtrack to generations from baby boomers to Generation Z. As popular in the United States as he is in his native England, Rod is still rockin audiences everywhere, especially in his ongoing Las Vegas show that began in 2011 and starts up again in November.
One of music’s biggest stars, Rod’s home is also huge with 13 bedrooms and 28,500 square feet on over three acres of prime Los Angeles North Beverly Park turf. A bit flamboyant, just like the owner, the home has a striking yellow exterior, a large Las Vegas-style fountain and ornate double doors that welcome visitors to the home’s grand foyer. The first floor has two sitting rooms with intricate moldings, traditionally decorated and filled with Old World treasures. There is a gourmet kitchen next to the tea room and the den with fireplaces and loggias, a wine room, an exquisite dining room that seats 20, a bar that rivals the best of the European taverns with a large mirror and several oil-painted Renaissance nudes, French doors that lead to the covered loggia, manicured grounds, a wood-paneled library, wood-inlay floors, and in case one bar isn’t enough there is also a green speakeasy perfect for a nightcap – perhaps following a Rod concert. There is also a 4,500-square-foot guesthouse.
A double staircase leads to the private quarters including the primary bedroom suite with dual bathrooms – one is pink and the other is green. There are extra-large closets to hold Rod’s huge shoe collection. Covered terraces that overlook one of LA’s best pools and luscious grounds with city and canyon views. The home is currently for sale at $70 million.
Stewart originally acquired the vacant lot in 1991 for just over $12 million and then hired architect-to-the-stars Richard Landry to build the home. In addition to Stewart, Landry has designed homes for Tom Brady, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Bolton, Kenny G, and Wayne Gretzky.
Rod has sold over 120 million records worldwide and received numerous accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, both as a solo artist and as a member of the band Faces. He has explored various musical genres, including rock, folk, pop, and soul, showcasing his versatility as an artist. Apart from his successful solo career, he has also collaborated with other musicians and bands, such as The Faces and The Jeff Beck Group.
North Beverly Park is LA’s most exclusive neighborhood with extra-large estates and immaculate landscaping located just north of Beverly Hills, developed in the 1980s for the world’s richest people. Current and former celebrity owners include Adele, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington and Magic Johnson. The entire neighborhood is gated with 24/7 guards.
The listing is held by Michelle Oliver from Douglas Elliman. Photos by Ryan Lahiff, courtesy of Douglas Elliman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.