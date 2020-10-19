The Raleigh, NC-based band THIRSTY CURSES has teamed up with Fire Star Pro Wrestling on a music video for the song "Smash/Hit". The music video features ten professional wrestlers from across North Carolina, including wrestling royalty Samantha Starr (Jake the Snake, Sam Houston), and the upstart wrestler Kaydin “The Pink Prince” Pierre. You can view the forthcoming video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oezyxl9EEDY
The music video was filmed at Fire Star Pro Wrestling Academy in Greensboro, NC and draws from the rich talent pool of North Carolina pro wrestling. In addition to Starr and The Pink Prince, the video also features Dustin Bozworth and Dylan Kage, who have been regular fixtures in the southeastern wrestling circuit for over a decade. The music video features four action packed fights set to “Smash/Hit”, the second single from Thirsty Curses’ self-titled label debut. It is not to be missed.
Thirsty Curses is a garage rock outfit formed in 2017 by singer-songwriter Wilson Getchell and currently consists of Getchell (vocals, guitar, piano), Kelley Otwell (lead guitar), Clayton Herring (bass), and Evan Miller (drums).
Thirsty Curses' sound covers a vast array of rock ‘n roll subgenres including punk, folk, country, prog rock, 90s alternative, and pop. Vents Magazine wrote of Thirsty Curses' recent label debut album, "Their new self-titled album provides a raw, unapologetic perspective on the roughness we all feel through the ins and outs in life. This musical masterpiece of an album draws from several genres – such as punk, lighter and heavier rock, alternative and even country – although this album gives off a true “classic rock” vibe through and through. Every song beautifully blends diverse sounds and styles with harmonious and catchy lyrics."
88.1 WKNC (NC State), also praised the band's most recent album, writing, "There is some phenomenal songwriting on this album. In every song, the lyrics flow and swing together extremely harmoniously, creating a sense of continuity and balance that lets you just sink deep into the music."
The official website for Thirsty Curses may be found at https://www.thirstycurses.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.