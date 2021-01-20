Roan Mountain Choir releases “Children of the Quarn”

Roan Mountain Choir released their new single, “Children of the Quarn,” with an accompanying video on Jan. 20.
“Most of us have been active musicians for the majority of our lives,” said bassist Tim Coleman of their history. “This was a project we’d talked about doing for years, and it fell into place.”
He’s joined in the lineup by vocalist Luke Williams (from Born Hollow,) guitarist Daniel Holland (from Dreameater,) and drummer Kevin Metcalf. The hardcore quartet solidified in 2019 thanks to “a brainstorm, a couple of phone calls, and a garage.”
While their influences run along with southern hardcore standards like: Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Every Time I Die, Norma Jean, Converge, and Pantera, they’d put the new single between Feverwar and Kaonashi.
The song itself was written “piece by piece over this pandemic,” Coleman noted. “We tried out some sounds, but this was definitely one we felt proud of. Once it was recorded and mastered, we knew it was ready to be released.”
Praising the trial-and-error process, Coleman kept their motivation simple: “we like to write gnarly riffs and play fast.” For Williams, songwriting provides more of an outlet. “I write based on how music makes me feel and what I’m dealing with in my personal life,” he said. “It’s a positive outlet for my negative energy.”
Coleman agreed on the broadly applicable yet personal nature of their music. “It’s art; it’s open to personal interpretation.”
In that interpretation, the group harkens lore surrounding their namesake. “When you listen to our music, you might hear an angel, or you might hear the devil,” Coleman noted, echoing the legends surrounding Roan Mountain and its supposed ghost choir—which witnesses have equally attributed to fairies, angels, and evil spirits.
“We grew up around the mountain,” Coleman said. And it was to that mountain they returned to master their first single, “Drive By Baptism,” with Alex Ryan at the Sound Asylum in Johnson City, TN.
“As a whole, we record, produce, and mix our own songs,” Coleman explained, reinforcing the group is an “entirely DIY” band. “We did it our way. We sat in our personal studio and taught ourselves how to record and mix our songs by ourselves.”
For mastering the new single, they tapped Winston-Salem audio producer Jamie King, who’s known for working with the likes of Between the Buried and Me, Alesana, and He Is Legend. “We’ve worked with him on previous projects,” Coleman said of the relationship, “and he’s a long-time friend.”
The group holds friendship in high regard, as they’ve employed an endorsement campaign to promote the single, with a Facebook page flooded with Cameo-style videos. “Be good to people, and they’ll be good to you,” Coleman explained of the support they’ve seen from bill mates and buds alike. “Those connections are lasting, and we love and appreciate all of them.”
That appreciation extends beyond their friend circles, with the group donating all proceeds from their releases to various charities. “We don’t do this to make money,” Coleman said. “We’d rather the funds go back to the community.”
For “Children of the Quarn,” they’ve chosen national nonprofits, including To Write Love on Her Arms and the National Independent Venue Association’s “Giving Back Fund.”
Locally, they’ll be donating to Leaders of the New School, a mentoring program that’s partnered with schools in eastern Greensboro, including Erwin Montessori and Falkener Elementary.
Started by Coleman’s fellow alumni from North Carolina A&T State University, Demontra Cooper and Jamel Cobb, Leaders of the New School works to “promote academic excellence, leadership, community service, and good behavior.” According to their website, “the overall purpose of the mentor relationship is to show students the real-world applicability of academics,” with aims to “draw connections between what’s being taught in the classroom and what our students will do in the future.”
As for Roan Mountain Choir’s future, they’re taking it one step at a time—intending to continue their DIY recording technique and plans to release more singles. “We’ll put out songs as they come to us,” Coleman explained. “It’s a way to keep people engaged during a time when we can’t play shows.” As for a full record, “we’ll put together an album when it makes sense.”
Otherwise, their future is vague and cryptic. “We’re always planning something wild,” they said. “Just watch.” For now, their second single, “Children of the Quarn,” dropped Jan. 20.
