Riding the ‘Trane: The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival Celebrates 10 years

For jazz enthusiasts throughout the nation and the Triad, the Labor Day holiday has become synonymous with The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues festival.
While High Point has grown used to thousands of people descending on its city at least twice a year with its furniture market, the jazz festival and the top-notch musical acts that it brings with it has added another event that draws tourists to the city’s Oak Hollow Festival Park.
“To see us come from asking for favors to getting calls from all over the world to participate in the festival is monumental,” said Joe Williams, festival and talent organizer. “People know about the festival around the world and artists know about the festival from other artists. Pretty much, the best way to develop the festival, in my opinion, is to have it grow organically inside and out. When I say inside and out, meaning you’ve got artists telling other artists about their experience participating so they want to participate and you’ve got guests coming from all over telling other folks about the festival. It’s something that seems to be unique and special that is drawing people from afar to visit our area.”
This year’s two-day affair will feature the sounds of Kenny Lattimore, Chris Botti and includes an all-star lineup curated from across the country. Williams said that the challenge of choosing talent for the event is a tough one but when it’s right, you’ll know.
“Both nights have to balance, it has to appeal to a diverse group, it has to appeal to a diverse genre and it has to give everybody a little bit of what they’re looking for,” he said. “For people who’ve come to the festival for the first time, we want to surprise them and that seems to be what happens.”
On Saturday, the show will kick off with performances from the Coltrane All-Star Band, trumpeter Chris Botti, singer and songwriter Kenny Lattimore, saxophonist Marcus Anderson, Galactic, and bassist Julian Vaughn.
Botti, who has had four number one jazz albums, has performed worldwide and won the Best Pop Instrumental Grammy Award in 2012 for his release IMPRESSIONS.
Grammy-award nominated philanthropist, singer, songwriter Lattimore is no stranger to the stage or the music scene as a whole. The DC native has placed his mark on classic songs recorded by musical icons such as Donny Hathaway and The Beatles, transformed Christmas classics, and created musical magic on notable movie soundtracks like Love Jones, Best Man, and Disney’s Lion King II Simba’s Pride.
Anderson, a Grammy and Stellar Award-nominated artist, has 13 albums underneath his belt and has worked with Prince and the New Power Generation.
In concert, Galactic brings unbridled energy to the stage to deliver incredible improvisations and new flourishes on familiar songs. The ultimate jam band, they embrace acid-jazz, post-bop, and fusion, while absorbing cultural styles and techniques of the music experienced in places they visit around the globe while on tour.
The self-taught Vaughn hailing from Kansas City has made an international name for himself in a genre dominated by brass instruments. Having discovered his ability to play by ear at a young age, Vaughn plays the bass in a smooth and melodic style.
On Sunday, attendees will hear from artists like jazz vocalist Kurt Elling, Tito Puente, Jr. performing with Melina Almodovar, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, the Coltrane All-Star Band, and alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin.
Grammy-award winning Elling has collaborated with jazz legends and classical orchestras; created multi-disciplinary theatrical works for the Steppenwolf Theatre and the City of Chicago; served as Artist-in-Residence for the Singapore and Monterey Jazz Festivals; and explored the fertile common ground between jazz and poetry, working with the words of Allen Ginsberg, Rainer Maria Rilke, Pablo Neruda, and others.
Puente, Jr. and special guest Melina Almodovar will perform a dynamic mix of classic Latin Jazz styles of merengue, salsa, and mambo fused with the rhythms that have gained contemporary popularity including cumbia, reggaeton, and bachata.
In 2019, Ingram released his debut album KINGFISH for which he co-wrote eight of the 12 tracks. The album debuted in the top spot on both the ‘Billboard Blues’ and ‘Heatseeker’ charts. The debut album won five awards at the 2020 Blues Awards including Best Instrumentalist – Guitar, Contemporary Blues Album of the Year, Emerging Artist Album of the Year, Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year.
Benjamin is no stranger to the Coltrane family although it may not be the one on the playbill. Having studied Alice Coltrane’s work, in 2020 she released “Pursuance: The Coltranes,” an album on which she pays homage by reinterpreting songs by the couple including Alice Coltrane’s “Turiya and Ramakrishna,” and “Going Home” and John Coltrane’s “Acknowledgment,” and “Central Park West.” Benjamin brought together musicians for the recording session. Most notably were those who played with either one or both Coltranes including 2020 NEA Jazz Master inductee bassist Reggie Workman and bassist Ron Carter who recorded with Alice Coltrane.
Williams said he feels good about this year’s lineup and what they will offer the audience.
“The lineup this year hopefully will do the same thing they’ve always done. I always try to find that new talent that people have never seen before. Hopefully, attendees walk away refreshed as people did with Gregory Porter when we brought him the first time.”
Like many festivals across the nation, last year’s festival was interrupted by COVID-19 and the restrictions that were imposed during that time. That didn’t stop the organizers from putting on some kind of show. A broadcast featuring the Lao Tizer band was live-streamed featuring a tribute to John Coltrane last year to benefit the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival’s Student Instrument Contest.
The free event was streamed on the festival’s Facebook page, website, and YouTube channel, and featured an appearance from vocalist Michelle Coltrane, stepdaughter of the jazz icon. Traditionally, the festival has given away instruments to student musicians in middle and high school who’ve written essays explaining what music means to them and why they are in need of a new instrument. Winners are presented with their new instruments on stage at the festival.
“If you think about music, there’s a beginning in everyone’s career but until you get an instrument it’s something that you listen to and not participate in,” Williams said. “By giving a young person an instrument, that’s theirs and has never been touched by anyone else, you give them pride in their craft and help them further their dream.”
This year, the festival will include other events that may not be musical in nature but do tie into Coltrane’s time spent in High Point or are built around attracting guests from the festival.
From August 28 to October 5, 2021, residents and festival attendees can visit The Gallery on Main, located at 100 S. Main St. in High Point, to view a photographic history of the Coltrane festival. “Catch the Coltrane: A Photographic Journey Down the History of the Coltrane Jazz Festival” will be on display along with works from artist Rhonda “Rhen” Neal’s John Coltrane Collection.
“As a High Point native and attendee of the festival for many years, it’s exciting to see an exhibit that celebrates the amazing talent and loyal patrons that have truly made the Coltrane experience so special,” said Sabrina Tillman McGowens, co-owner of The Gallery on Main and owner of Sabrina’s. “We’re so honored to celebrate a local icon in our gallery through art and music.”
On Friday, September 3, attendees can tour Coltrane’s Childhood home on Underhill from 3 to 5 p.m. and the High Point Museum will celebrate the opening of the “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart”, a traveling exhibit curated by the Grammy Museum.
The 2021 John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Golf Tournament, a project that has been long in the making, will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Oak Hollow Lake Golf Course at 3400 N. Centennial St. in High Point. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. with tee time starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $100 and the entry deadline is August 27. Fees for the two-man team include green and cart fees, driving range balls, and lunch.
Williams said that it takes the hard work of a dedicated team to make sure attendees reach the best experience.
“It takes a lot of people to pull this off. The volunteers, the board members, and the festival support staff help to make sure this is a successful event,” he said.
While this is the 10th year for the festival, Williams sees it as just the beginning of a wonderful musical journey.
“I believe that we have touched just a fraction of this festival’s potential. Coltrane was not just a jazz musician. He was a musical explorer. He just traveled the world and he just wanted to find different sounds and music. He was in search. He searched to find music,” he said. “He was so much more than what you see on the surface and that is what allowed him to achieve what he has, why he’s so revered and why he’s touched so many people in music. From Common to Carlos Santana. Coltrane created something that had never been created before. He’s much bigger than the pigeon-holes that people put him in.”
For more information, show schedule, or tickets, visit https://coltranejazzfest.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.