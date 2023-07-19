Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance PRESENTS “Ride The Cyclone: The Musical”

An Exhilarating, Emotion-Packed Production August 4th through 6th

 Book, music & lyrics by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond McCarter 

The cast of Ride the Cyclone at Theatre Alliance

WINSTON-SALEM- Theatre Alliance says goodbye to summer with Ride The Cyclone: The Musical - a wholly unexpected, wildly imaginative story that delivers surprises at every turn. 

Unleash your sense of adventure with 'Ride the Cyclone'—a groundbreaking musical that pushes the boundaries of storytelling, leaving audiences spellbound and craving for more.

The New York Times described the show as “...high-spirited and just plain fun...like an all-access pass to Disneyland.” 

Ride The Cyclone: The Musical follows six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir who take one last ride on a rollercoaster that changes the course of their lives forever. At once quirky and smart, edgy and beautiful, Ride the Cyclone reveals the resilience of the human spirit.

This production at Theatre Alliance marks the directorial debut of local performer, Heather Levinson, and features an all-star cast of teen performers!

Full cast:

Performing Friday night at 7:30, Saturday night at 7:30, and Sunday at 2pm:

Karnak: Quinn Kinser

Noel Gruber: Kyle Brady

Ricky Potts: Caleb Williams

Mischa Bachinski: Jonathan York

Jane Doe: Mars Morton

Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg: Cassie Maggs

Constance Blackwood: Chloe Law

Performing Saturday afternoon at 4pm:

Karnak: Mac Greenwood

Noel Gruber: Kyle Brady

Ricky Potts: Sebastian Ariza

Mischa Bachinski: Chadwick Holmes

Jane Doe: Lillian Rule

Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg: Chloe Howard

Constance Blackwood: Kayden Pollard

Directed and choreographed by Heather Levinson

Music direction by Suzy Maggs

Performance Schedule:

Friday August 4th at 7:30pm

Saturday August 5th at 4pm 

Saturday August 5th at 7:30pm

Sunday August 6th at 2pm

 

Photography by Raysa Suarez Williams, RSW Fashion Creative

 

Ride the Cyclone is presented as part of our first ever “Rising sTAr” series which provides young performers ages 15-20 with an intense, challenging theatrical experience, providing our actors of tomorrow an environment to grow and thrive artistically, as they pave the way for the future of live entertainment.  

Season Sponsors:

Lewis & Keller Attorneys

YES! Weekly

Special Thanks: 

Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

