Ride along with Sam Foster’s Heatwaves

As a heat wave rolls across the southeast, Sam Foster celebrates the release of a new album, “Heatwaves,” and looks forward to the ride ahead.
With a new backing group, the Obsolete, Foster breaks away from his days in Whiskey Foxtrot, taking audiences on a summer ride along a sonic highway paved with his blend of “a little bit country, and a whole lotta rock and roll.”
“When writing for this album I was trying to expand my palate outside of the same handful of my core influences,” Foster said. “I got really into Elvis Costello, and more indie acts like The War on Drugs and Daniel Romano.”
Calling himself, “a knock-off, bastardized, wannabe mix of Bruce Springsteen and BJ Barham,” Foster relishes exploring new territory for “Heatwaves’” giving his alt-country foundation fresh footing with dives into 60s psychedelia, ala the Kinks and the Animals.
“You can really hear it in the Vox Organ that cuts through the album,” he said — tracks like “False Poet-Prophet” and “Custom Deluxe” are especially laden. “It’s a sound that not many folks use anymore, but I love it. We hope it’s going to drive the kids crazy this summer.”
Beyond the Vox, he’s also taken a nod from Costello’s guitar model this year — an element of expanding horizons beyond the traditional 12-string twang. “I guess I’m a Jazzmaster guy now,” he joked — admitting his initial attraction was more for aesthetics. “It wasn’t until I got my hands on one that I learned what sounds they can pull off. Regardless, I mostly just chunk rhythm guitar, so it’s not like it matters what my “tone’ is.” Guitar-wise, at least.
As a whole, Foster is actually quite focused on the tones of his material. “I’m trying to move from some of the die-hard ‘southern rock’ identities and sounds,” he said. “Less Skynyrd, more Petty — to a certain extent, anyway.”
“I’m from Davie County,” he continued. ”I wear a lot of denim, and when I talk it sounds like I’m chewing on gravel. Whatever I do is going to sound ‘southern’.” For Foster, the crux involves incorporating southern elements into fresh ideas.
Acknowledging privileges and shortcomings, he maintains a “conscious effort to check myself and work to be better every day.” Using the songs of the Obsolete to prevent becoming a sort of obsolete himself, “anything I can experiment with, to grow outside of what I’m already comfortable doing is something I want to try,” he said.
“Growing as an artist, and more importantly as a person, means opening up to concerns that don’t affect your own bottom line. I try to be cognizant and self-aware how my actions affected a situation — and constantly keep in mind what I’ve done, or could do, to help.”
The results resonate on tracks like “Loud and Clear,” written during the summer of 2020, with an empathic push, rude awakening, and admonishment for the selfishness he saw exploding across the country. The track rings as a call for change — around the country and within himself. “At any given time, I have no idea what I’m doing,” he admitted, “but I can listen to and have empathy for anyone who’s not like me. And that’s the first step.”
With a commitment to the new, Foster looks back on what he’s known. “I was born and raised in Advance,” he explained, “on a patch of farmland — next door to my paternal grandparents, with my mom’s folks right down the road; and I’m incredibly fortunate to have grown up in a nurturing and loving family.” Inheriting a love of music from his parents, “some of my first memories are being intrigued by whatever they listened to,” he noted. “Dwight Yoakam is one of those first artists. Ever since I can remember his records have always been a part of my life.”
While Foster still dips into Dwight for influence, his eyes are set on more than solo endeavors. “I’ve always wanted to play with a band,” he said. “Not just a backing band of players to fill out the songs, but an actual collective of musicians. Just like Springsteen with E Street, Petty and the Heartbreakers, or Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit. A group to work creatively with.”
Enter the Obsolete. “The lineup is relatively static with the folks that played on the record,” Foster explained of the core centered around bassist Brad Cardille and keys from Nikkie Forrester (Shiloh Hill and The SunGod). Cardille is a carry-over from Whiskey Foxtrot — fellow former Foxtroters, Seth Williams and Jacob Kuhn, also appear on the album.
Beyond old friends and bandmates, “Heatwaves” features an ensemble of North Carolina musicians. Drummer Brian Norris (Crenshaw Pentecostal) and violinist Emanuel Wynter are joined by harmonies from songbirds Sarah Sophia, Emily Stewart, and Laura Jane Vincent.
“They each bring their own individual talents to the record, while still making their parts serve the track,” Foster noted. “It really brought a sense of community,” he added — affirming the sense of which was cemented by producer Benjy Johnson (at Earthtones Recording Studio). “I wanted it to sound like a good, rock ‘n roll record. And Benjy is brilliant at getting a specific sound that you’re going for — always looking out for what serves the interest of the song.”
“They say to surround yourself with people that are better than you, and that’s what I like to think I accomplished,” he said. “I’m not the best singer, writer, or player. But all these folks came in to help me make a record better than I could’ve imagined. That means the world to me.”
“I hope I’m lucky enough to get to make records and play with a damn good band for the rest of my life,” he continued, musing on the future. “I’m convinced the Vox Organ is going to be the ‘sound of summer 2022’. Harry Styles better watch out, because I’m coming.”
With shows across the southeast, Foster rides into the Triad on June 23 at the Ramkat with Richard Boyd, Jeff Shu and Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash; on July 16 at Incendiary Brewing’s CoalPit with Crenshaw Pentecostal; and on July 29 at the Flat Iron with Chris McGinnis.
“Heatwaves” is out now.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
