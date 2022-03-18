Rescheduled from 2019, Greensboro Ballet's Cinderella Performance set for March 26-27
Greensboro Ballet’s mission is to inspire, invigorate, and excite audiences and their artists through the exciting, ever-evolving art of Classical and Contemporary Ballet.
Their goal is to offer the finest dance education to children of all ages and adults. Greensboro Ballet is a company of professional dancers who share the love of expressing human thought and emotion through the international language of ballet and dance performances.
The history of Greensboro Ballet begins with the regional dance movement of the 1960s. The movement represented a sea of change in dance education. Regional dance organizations focused on decentralizing ballet education to establish an expectation of finding legitimate training anywhere in the country.
A trio of Directors are now moving the Ballet into a new and modern era while holding on to the valued tenets of the classical ballet tradition – Jessica McAlister, Artistic Director; Jennifer Savage Gentry, Executive Director; and Nina Munda, School Director of the School of Greensboro Ballet.
Due to the pandemic, Greensboro Ballet’s 2019 production of Cinderella had to be rescheduled and is now finally presented in a full-length classical ballet on March 26 & 27. A Cinderella Ball and Princess Tea with Cinderella are also scheduled. The full-length classical ballet version of Cinderella, set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, is dramatic, humorous, and full of romance.
Artistic Director Jessica McAlister will perform Cinderella. McAlister has been a professional dancer for over 20 years, and her “dream” role was always the principal role of Cinderella.
Over those many years, other directors never gave McAlister the chance to perform the role because they always leaned instead towards the “typical” blond or tall dancer to portray the role. As a dark brunette who stands at just over 5’3”, McAlister was continually passed over for the role. So, much like Cinderella, who has big dreams, getting the opportunity to perform this iconic role is allowing McAlister to have her dreams finally come true!
For more information about Greensboro Ballet and their production of Cinderella, Cinderella’s Ball Gala Event, and the Princess Tea with Cinderella, visit greensboroballet.org.
