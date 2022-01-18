Remembering the life and recognizing the legacy of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin
It is an amazing thing to recognize the impact people have on your life in real time. That’s what it was like working for Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin. My history with Ms. Hamlin began in January 2019 when I was an intern for the North Carolina Black Repertory Company. I remember stopping by the office one week before my internship officially began to see the new office space on Spruce Street and to of course meet Ms. Hamlin for the first time. Her smile was warm, and she had the ability to see your potential even before you did. Ms. Hamlin was a community leader in multiple facets. She served as the Board Chair of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, Executive Producer of the National Black Theatre Festival, and retired in 2019 as the Director of the Forsyth County Public Library System.
Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin had a passion for public service, the arts, and fostering young talent. It was a truly an honor and a once in a lifetime opportunity to have Ms. Hamlin be a mentor, inspiration, and source of encouragement in my life. She served as an example of all the things you could accomplish in your life and career with honesty, integrity, and a community of good people who share the same passions you do. Ms. Hamlin served all her roles with such ease. She is the perfect example of intersectionality; that you can do all the things you aspire to in your life.
Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin touched the lives of everyone she met. She made an impact on our personal and professional development, our artistry, and our commitment to public service and arts advocacy. It’s important to recognize the energy she instilled in young talent so that we too can be the leaders tomorrow that Ms. Hamlin was in her time. As a young arts administrator and advocate, I will always cherish the lessons I learned from Ms. Hamlin, and she will always be an example of what is achievable when you have a strong community. 2019 was my first year attending and working with the National Black Theatre Festival. It was a tremendous experience seeing people from all walks of life and across the country coming together to celebrate Black Theatre and Black Culture.
I cannot find the perfect word to encompass all that Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin was to me and to her community; she was amazing, prolific, kind, warm, inspiring, a role model, and a pillar in our community. Her legacy will continue to live on through the Forsyth County Public Library System, The North Carolina Black Repertory Company, The National Black Theatre Festival, Winston-Salem, and beyond.
***
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region.
We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
There are over 800,000 art and cultural experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
