Reliably Bad is looking to shake some butts from a social distance with singles dropping, videos popping, and a debut album on the way. The funk-pop group got together as music students at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, playing gigs through the house show circuit.
“When we first started playing together, everyone in the band was a jazz studies major, except for Jess and me,” said bassist Matt Laird. “The energy from those packed house shows is really what got us all excited about the band initially and motivated to develop our sound.”
That sound parlays the eight-piece’s jazz experience with funk and tones to mesh their mission of “music for dancing.” The broad appeal has garnered a listing on Spotify’s “Nu Funk” playlist amongst artists such as Bootsy Collins and Janelle Monae.
Now, they’re making an album and dropping singles on a monthly basis, culminating in a February release.
“Everyone has really stepped up to make this album of original music happen while in a pandemic,” Laird said, relaying the difficulty of logistics during the pandemic. “We haven’t been able to have a practice as a full band since before the pandemic. Between scheduling for eight people and socially-distanced safety restrictions, it’s pretty much impossible for us all to get together.”
In lieu of in-person practice, they’ve relied on weekly digital meetings and a handful of cover videos filmed over Zoom. “We each record our own part from wherever we’re quarantining,” Laird explained of the videos made from spliced digital footage. “‘Magic School Bus’ is probably our favorite,” he noted, “we got roommates to join on the ad-libs, and literally went outside with an audio interface to record our car horns.”
Turns out, Camrys have the closest sound to the actual bus. While the “Magic School Bus” video was highlighted over local news and UNCG’s website, the group has its eyes on pushing original tunes and the upcoming album, produced by Charlie Hunter and engineered by Benjy Johnson at Earthtones Recording Studio. For their debut record, the group went with an even bigger band approach, pulling-in fellow UNCG musicians to add choir, organ, pedal steel, cello, viola, and more into their traditional mix of three-piece horns, guitar, bass, drum, and keys. “Recording the full-length is a big opportunity, so Chris really went all out,” Laird said of saxophonist Chris “Chef” Peebles, whose vision drives their arrangement. “We’re grateful to have him,” Laird added, “he turns songs written by various band members into the Reliably Bad sound.”
That sound, and the record itself, encircles distracted and dysfunctional themes with a polish fit for pop-hit radio. The first single, “Make it Out,” focuses on finding one’s place in a better future. Written by guitarist Jimmy Washington before the pandemic, the song has since taken a new meaning in a world reshaped by social unrest and coronavirus. Likewise, both the record and the recording process were molded around events as they unfolded.
“We started recording the album as soon as the recording studio was allowed to open,” Laird explained of the process, “this was about the exact same time that protests were happening downtown. There were multiple days of recording in the studio all day and then going out downtown at night to protest, and it definitely affected the way we went about recording.”
The issue shifted their public focus away from album promotion during the protests.
“It’s very important to us all to acknowledge the music our band makes has roots directly in Black American Music,” Laird noted. “Most of our influences we drew on for this record were Black artists, and we wanted the attention to be on the importance of Black lives.”
And with that, the group directed attention to Black artists in the Triad, such as Debbie the Artist and Emanuel Wynter, who’ll be featured, along with Reliably Bad, in the Around the Town Sessions, a new video series filmed throughout Greensboro. While all four new singles will be featured in the series, the group is also making original videos for themselves, coinciding with each track’s release.
“Make it Out” was recorded and edited by drummer Zac Covington and features the group hopping around downtown Greensboro. The next single, “Summer,” a track about missing friends, written by singer Jess Schnieder, and drops on Thanksgiving Day. “Goodbye” (as in #Goodbye2020) comes out in December. They also plan to pepper their feeds with more socially-distanced, Zoom cover videos, coming soon.
As for 2021, Reliably Bad remains hopeful and excited to drop their full-length debut release, coming in February.
