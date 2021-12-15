GREENSBORO, NC (Dec. 15, 2021) – This holiday season, the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross is partnering with the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and Broadway's 'Come From Away' to support the local community after disasters. Tanger Center is one of several tour venues across the country supporting the Red Cross through local fundraisers.
This partnership aims to make a difference for Triad area residents in life's toughest moments. The Piedmont Triad Chapter of the Red Cross responds to home fires along with other local disasters. Our teams are able to provide assistance for immediate needs like food, shelter and clothing because of support from partners like Tanger Center. In the Triad area, we must also collect blood for hospitals across the state.
“Emergencies haven't stopped during COVID-19, and families need support coping with life's crises as this pandemic wears on. The work of the Red Cross is 24/7 and it wouldn’t be possible without our volunteers and community partners” said John Hughes. “We are so appreciative to the Tanger Center and their generous donation that allows us to support local communities, every day.”
Come From Away is a Broadway production based on the true stories of 7,000 passengers who were stranded following the 9/11 attacks. It's a story of kindness during tragedy and how a small town in Newfoundland, Canada came together to take care of those who were stranded.
The American Red Cross responded stateside to the terrorist attacks of 9/11 while the Canadian Red Cross came to the aid of the passengers portrayed in Come From Away by delivering food, shelter, and support during their time of need.
In support of the Red Cross and its local mission delivery, the Tanger Center invites patrons to donate at redcross.org/ComeFromAwayGreensboro.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross.
About the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
A $93M state-of-the-art facility that has transformed downtown Greensboro (NC), the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events in its inaugural year. Managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the 3,000-seat venue is home to touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment.
Since its opening in September, 2021, the Tanger Center has hosted over 125,000 patrons and a wide variety of live entertainment including concerts from multi-platinum selling artists including Sting, Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle, Boyz II Men and Little Big Town, as well as a record-setting three-week run of the Broadway sensation ‘WICKED’.
For more information please visit TangerCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.