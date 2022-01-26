Ready the Throne: Eric Gales ascends with “Crown”

Eric Gales looks to take his place amongst blues royalty with his upcoming album, “Crown” out via Provogue/Mascot label group on Jan. 28.
For Gales, “it’s all about going to the next level, man,” he said. Celebrating five years of sobriety, he considers “Crown” a crowning achievement; and the keystone step on his path to ascension. “It’s celebrating being sober. Of the work on building a platform, but mostly it’s about having a conversation with the masses,” he explained. “All looped into one.”
And it’s a conversation Gales is ready to have, as “Crown” resonates hard, candid truths about himself and the world around him—combining his traditional elements of blues, rock, soul, and funk, with guitar work that remains masterful, while taking a backseat to lyrical and vocal prowess. The story of its origin spans his entire career, starting as a wunderkind with a major record deal at 16 in 1991. Struggling with addiction through the early aughts. Facing limitations in the face of actively rebuilding and almost non-stop recording. And ultimately: triumph.
While a success in many rights—Gales released a number of signature guitars and pedals this year alone—his notoriety has been self-admittedly hampered by substance abuse over the years. “Crown” looks to correct that status, thanks in part to an old friend, Joe Bonamassa.
“While I was dealing with my affliction, Joe’s career skyrocketed,” Gales explained. “I put myself in the backseat through my drug addiction. The world knows me, but the world doesn’t know me,” he said. The pair reconnected onstage, for the first time in 25 years, during a Blues Cruise in 2019. The resulting guitar duel amassed more than three million plays on YouTube. And set Gale’s path to “Crown” in motion.
Looking back on the 10 years between that reconnection and Gales’ 2009 rock bottom (in the Shelby County Correction Center for possession of drugs and a weapon) he continued recording and touring. He moved to Greensboro in 2012, after headlining the 26th annual Carolina Blues Festival—where a musical meet cute with a girl in the crowd blossomed into matrimony with his wife, LaDonna, who often lends backing vocals and takes the lead on the track “Take Me Just As I Am,” (originally a Lyn Collins tune that appeared on “James Brown’s Original Funky Divas”).
Heralding the ways “Funky Divas” highlights the voices of Black women, and praising LaDonna’s own vocality, Gales reinforced the importance of elevating those voices. “There’s a struggle, ya know? Just being Black is one thing. But being a Black woman, it makes things even double-harder,” he said. “She’d been doing background vocals for me on songs, and I saw it as time for me to flip it—and back her up.”
“And it just turned right out,” he continued, emphasizing the partnership and camaraderie essential to the record. “I got her back, she’s got mine—and everything in between. That’s how we roll. And we’re just gonna keep going forward.”
Trucking forward (perhaps with some Jackie Wilson in the background) “Crown” is paved with the support of Gales’ partnerships and a pendulum of struggles—both between, and beyond, himself—ultimately rising triumphantly.
Not stingy with the flowers he’s due, Gales knows all too well the world is far from a rose garden, with production incidentally beginning the day after George Floyd was murdered. “I was angry and infuriated and I just started talking and venting about things,” he explained—noting the reaction held by producers, Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith. “Joe said: ‘Eric, I stand with you.’ Him and Josh, both. They kept telling me, ‘we stand with you. Please keep talking. Everything you’re talking about is material for this record.’”
The result begets songs like “Too Close To The Fire,” a blues-rock burner that drops references to Mississippi in 1964 and the heat Black men face walking down streets. “The Storm,” meanwhile, wrestles the grooves of racism that popularize Black art while condemning Black people. A horn section and R&B stylings offer a base for Gales’ pointed, acapella shout, “how can you love what I do, but hate who I am?”
At its root, “Crown” reinforces Gales as a man with something to say—furthering the pattern of soul-bearing and face-melting established on 2017’s “Middle of the Road” and 2019’s “The Bookends,” (both on the Provogue/Mascot label group).
Progressing over 13 tracks (plus three instrumental vignettes) “Crown” uplifts Gales’ talents beyond the guitarmanship for which he’s known. “They came with the mindset of not making this the best Joe Bonamassa record, or Josh Smith record,” he recalled of the mindset engaged by his producers and contributors (Tom Hambridge, James House, and Keb’ Mo). “We all came together to make this the best Eric Gales record.”
With that, “Crown” is open and candid. Gales is transparent and personal about his history of substance abuse. His stint in jail. The hope he holds for social change, despite the racism he sees and experiences. The emotive opener, “Death of Me” breaths fire into the blues-rock instrumentation Gales is known for. Lyrically, he looks back on the darker corners of his own history in a conversation with himself. As the album unfolds, the audience becomes more acquainted with the artist he is today, a notion unpacked in the closing track, “My Own Best Friend.”
Turning outward, Gales urges for change on “Survivor,” a track on which it’s hard to shake the Hendrix comparisons so often made in his direction. In that pursuit, he’s ready to celebrate a change within himself and showcase a new direction of his music, while holding hopes for a change in the world.
“This isn’t just a guitar record,” Gales emphasized. Laying heavy on vocals and lyrics, “Crown” serves more than plates of riffs and noodles most guitar-folk conjure. “It’s a nice change from the beaten path,” he said, reinforcing his pursuit to elevate his presence as the full-package he’s proven himself to be. Reflecting on his personal reliability and dues paid, “I give it my all,” he said, “whether it’s beatboxing or rapping [with fellow Memphians, Three 6 Mafia] sitting-in or playing the spoons. In the studio, on stage. I can’t help it, I give a million percent every night.”
Recent Triad appearances reinforce the tenacity and “lively presence” Gales is known for—he practically hopped off an international flight and onto the stage over the weekend, joining Tab Benoit at the Blind Tiger.
Gales’ guest-solo with Gary Clark Jr. at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in October was heralded as a “show-stealer” and ranked among the tops of several year-end lists (among the likes of Mdou Moctar and Dream Theater) in major publications like MusicRadar and Guitar World magazine.
Describing the experience as “not bad, not bad at all,” Gales has his eyes on center-billing—the concept outlined in the single, “I Want My Crown,” on which he and Bonamassa exchange licks in a fired-up, blues rock tête-à-tête—with horns ringing Gales triumphant.
Offering metaphors beyond solo battles, the accompanying video narrative shows Gales riding top-down against a Memphis skyline, as lyrics explore his journey from the bottom-up. A guitared boxing match with Bonamassa ensues, followed by victory footage and Gales seated appropriately on his throne.
“There was always a brotherhood with us,” Gales said, emphasizing the playful nature of the battle tone. “When we reconnected, Joe said to me, ‘You’re a badass guitarist; it’s your turn to get your seat at the table to wear your crown.’” The pair appears together for the February issue of Guitar World Magazine, equally crowned on the cover as “2021’s Kings of the Blues.”
“In that particular instance, it’s not a competition,” Gales explained. “It’s from the heart. This is what can happen when people, Black and white, who came here to make a grandstand about music and about things happening in this world, get together.” Reflecting on the span of time between pandemic production and the upcoming release, Gales remains steadfast. “This isn’t just no bullshit 16 songs,” he said. “We worked our ass off during the pandemic—over the past year and a half. We caught COVID and kept pushing.”
“We’re some tough old bastards,” he added, “and we’re just gonna stand tall until the wheels fall off.”
Here in Greensboro, Gales is quick to credit Benjy Johnson at Earthtones Recording for helping keep those wheels rolling. While most of the album was tracked in Nashville, Gales recorded his solo for “I Want My Crown” at Earthtones, along with backing vocals and a few other elements that appear on the record.
“He piled it on thick and heavy,” Johnson recalled of the session, “but he piles it on thick and heavy every time we record here.”
Having worked with Gales on a variety of projects (along with artists like Reliably Bad, Charlie Hunter, Cory Wong, and Banjo Earth) Johnson is excited to watch the album come to fruition after a few pandemic pauses. “The fact that it’s been in the works that long and hasn’t lost any steam is really a testament to how good it is,” he said, admitting his surprise on the initial listen. “After I heard the whole record, and realized this is not a guitar record—it’s got guitar spots, sure—but this is a song record and the songs on it are ridiculous.”
With “Crown” wrapped and ready for release (including a special golden double-vinyl), Johnson and Gales look forward to upcoming endeavors currently underwraps themselves. “We’ve done a lot of recording here that we can’t necessarily talk about yet,” Johnson noted, “but they’ll come out after this record has kind of said its piece.”
Meanwhile, Gales is anticipating the upcoming album and its accompanying release show in his hometown of Memphis. “It’s one of the biggest nights of my life,” he said of the evening, which he’ll begin by playing the national anthem and halftime show for the NBA Memphis Grizzlies, followed by the “Crown” album release party at Railgarten with MonoNeon, River Kittens, and Bonamassa as a special guest.
Ready the throne, y’all.
“Crown” comes out on January 28.
