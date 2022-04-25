Raw and Powerful Jazz Musical Cabaret to Open at Theatre Alliance
“Willkommen! And bienvenue!” to Kander and Ebb’s Tony-winning Cabaret, where the world burns brightly with desire and debauchery.
Decadent nightlife meets dangerous times at Berlin’s alluring Kit Kat Klub in the iconic Broadway musical Cabaret, on stage at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance May 27 through June 5. Set in the cabaret underworld on the eve of Hitler’s rise to power, the Theatre Alliance production stars Gray Smith as the Emcee and Jaye Pierce as Sally Bowles. The Theatre Alliance production also features Dave Wils as Cliff Bradshaw, Michele Groneck as Fraulein Schneider, and Kevin Rapier as Herr Schultz.
Cabaret tells the story of Cliff Bradshaw, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, who falls in love with cabaret singer Sally Bowles. Their romance sizzles amid the back room culture of the cabaret and the tumultuous atmosphere of pre-Nazi Germany. Cabaret is a raw and powerful jazz musical that explores the dark life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. The show has had numerous Broadway and London revivals, features a book by Joe Masteroff and is the winner of multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for John Kander (music) and Fred Ebb’s (lyrics) compelling musical numbers which include, “Willkommen,” “Money,” “Tomorrow Belongs To Me,” “Maybe This Time” and “Cabaret.”
At Theatre Alliance, Cabaret delivers a raw theatrical experience on a knife’s edge between unbridled sexuality and looming disaster.
Add: For mature audiences. Contains adult situations, brief nudity.
Directed by Jamie Lawson
Starring:
Emcee—Gray Smith
Sally Bowles—Jaye Pierce
Cliff—Dave Wils
Fraulein Schneider—Michele Groneck
Herr Schultz—Kevin Rapier
Kit Kat Girls:
Ruan Walker
Mackenzie Boyles
Jennifer Somers
Marissa McCullough
Haley Hansen
Adriana Herring
Camille Bourne
Sarah Thompson
Kit Kat Boys:
John C. Wilson
Hal Roberts
Zach Pfrimmer
Ethan Digby-New
Performance Dates:
Friday, May 27 at 8pm
Saturday, May 28 at 8pm
Sunday, May 29 at 2pm
Friday, June 3 at 8pm
Saturday, June 4 at 8pm
Sunday, June 5 at 2pm
Tickets: $19-$21
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, masks are encouraged inside the building when not consuming food or beverage.
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
