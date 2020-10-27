Rapper and Activist Common to Join Biden for President North Carolina for a Day of Early Voting Events in Greensboro

On Wednesday, October 28, Grammy-award winning rapper and activist Common will join Biden for President North Carolina for a day of early voting events in the Greensboro area. Common will begin the day at a canvassing kickoff, followed by a game of basketball with young community members to discuss this election, and ending with a “March to the Polls” concert and event. His visit comes amid record early voting turnout in North Carolina, and ahead of the last day of early voting this Saturday, Oct. 31.
In the morning, Common will attend a canvassing launch with local organizing volunteers in Greensboro, before accompanying members of the Biden for President North Carolina team to knock on doors around Guilford County. In the afternoon, Common will play “BIDEN,” a 2020 variant of the basketball game “HORSE,” with young community members and State Representative Amos Quick while they discuss the stakes of this election.
To wrap up his state visit, Common will host a concert at North Carolina A&T University, one of the largest HBCUs in the state. The concert will conclude with a “March to the Polls” at a nearby voting site, encouraging concert attendees to vote early.
