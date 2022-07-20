Rap Round Robin Returns to Winston-Salem

The seventh annual Winston-Salem Rap Round Robin throws down Friday, July 22 at Monstercade in Winston-Salem.
Soldiering on after the sudden passing of Joshua “Unspeakable” Brookshire, co-founder (and one-half of the sibling rap duo Speak N’ Eye), the upcoming event will serve as a special memorial and testament to his legacy within Winston music circles.
“Joshua cared deeply about fostering connections between people, even if he wasn’t booked to play a show, he wanted more than anything to be involved as a person who could help people get booked,” said Aaron “Emceein’ Eye” Brookshire. “And his promoting skills were seriously impressive. He really had his foot in the door with everyone and knew how to truly bring awesome people together for a great time.”
Joshua was known for putting people in the center of his work — quite literally during the round robins, which situates the audience in the center, surrounded by six artists across three stages, with two MC’s at each.
The format and concept is based on the model from Dan Deacon and the Baltimore Wham City Art Collective, where, as Brookshire explained, “Deacon would have whole round robins with full live bands and eventually took it on a tour across America in a school bus.” Fellow Baltimore artist, Height Keech, eventually took up the mantle with an all-rap variety. “He took it on several tours himself,” Brookshire added. “One landed in Winston with us, which sparked us to do our own Winston edition.”
Keech performed at that first edition and will be a part of the seventh round, along with Baltimore artists PT Burnem and Josh Stokes. On the local end, Been Boomin makes his RRR performance debut — having been in the audience for each edition, from the first show at the Hut to the Delurk Gallery years and the current RRR home base of the past three rounds: Monstercade.
Taking a pandemic pause in 2020, the 2021 edition went outdoors — giving a literal sense to the RRR “We Out Here” tagline. “It actually turned out a little different because so many people came out, they had to form a circle around us,” Brookshire said, “so it ended up being like a reverse round robin.”
As of now, the plan is to return indoors for the fast-paced, nonstop fury of a formula: each act does six songs, resulting in 36 nonstop tracks. “The main point of the show is for music to be going nonstop, without any breaks or bands breaking their equipment down,” Brookshire explained. “Most shows, one band plays, the audience takes a break to go outside and mull around and smoke, then you gotta wait for the next band to set up. This concept allows for music to be running endlessly into the night, while also offering the audience a different style or flavor every few minutes.”
The goal is to keep it hype and breakneck, with a more traditional set to open the show. “I enjoy having an opening act to help get people warmed up and to signify that some cool stuff is about to go down,” Brookshire said, referencing the various genres and elements of opening acts in previous years: the Emotron, Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk, Power Animal, and Grant Livesay.
Kam Doja will offer the opening ceremonies for 2022, with the lineup rounded out by Brookshire (as Emceein’ Eye) and fellow RRR veteran OG Spliff, who made his performance debut at the inaugural Winston edition. “He’s like the heart of our Rap Round Robin,” Brookshire said. “He’s got such a grounding presence and has a way with the audience that people just seem to adore. It wouldn’t feel right to not have Spliff on the set.”
Looking back, Brookshire is comforted by the cyclical nature of the robin’s seventh round. “Height Keech and PT Burnem are like the pioneers of the rap round robin concept — I consider them mentors — and they were all on the very first Winston edition we had, so it feels like things are coming back around. Plus, having the senior heads involved has helped ease the stress.”
It’s a weight he’s grateful to not carry alone. “Joshua did all of the footwork and running for me,” he noted, “so it might be time to start teaching the younger generation how it goes down, so they can keep it going in the future.”
Though, this year, they’ll celebrate the past. “We’re still trying to come up with some ways to honor my brother,” Brookshire explained. “One idea involves passing the mic around after the show, to let people tell their stories and share memories.” He and Been Boomin are currently working to incorporate bits of Joshua’s recordings into sets.
“Josh is the whole reason I wanted to start making music,” Brookshire said. “Our mom let us do our first house show in our family home when I was 12 years old. I was in high school when he went to college at East Carolina — he’d come pick me up on Fridays and drive me to Greenville for the weekend — and take me to all of these shows during the early years of Future Islands and Dan Deacon. It’s where we met Height Keech when I was 15 years old. Now he’s like a brother figure to me and is head of our Cold Rhymes Records label.”
“We created a lot of music and experienced so much together as brothers and bandmates,” he continued, relaying the impact of being siblings held over the experience. “Being able to share that with my older brother means the world to me.”
An extended brotherhood carries on, with Keech and Burnem hanging around to help with unreleased Speak N’ Eye tracks. They’ll join “Spliff N’ Eye,” (a new incarnation filling the scheduled Speak N’ Eye spot) for a show at Etc in Greensboro the following night.
A longtime fixture of the Brookshires’ entourage, Spliff’s incorporation is organic. “We’d just randomly show up at his apartment and force him to go with us to the shows we were playing,” Brookshire recalled of the process that eventually evolved into a sort of back-and-forth versus-style set of shared collaborations. “We’d reserve half of our set-time to let him get on, like: ‘hey check out our little brother here, he kills it.’”
With new music on the horizon, Spliff N’ Eye plans to continue beyond the show. “I can’t say too much, but it’s going to be fire. And Josh would want us to soldier on.”
The seventh annual Winston-Salem Rap Round Robin soldiers on, July 22, at Monstercade. Spliff N’ Eye, Height Keech, and PT Burnem will be at Etc in Greensboro, with Katie Blvd., on July 23.
