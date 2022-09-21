Rally up for the Artz-N-Kraft Fest

Gregory “Dirt da General” Oliver, and his Skeleton Grp, are rounding troops of “top-tier NC hip-hop for a top tier cause,” with the inaugural Artz - N - Kraft Fest, on October 1 at The O in Greensboro.
In partnership with Mental Health Services of NC, the festival features performances from Mr. Rozzi, FAM - U, #SplashBrothaz, Delivery Boy, Eternal the MC, Precyce Politix, Kwon da Don, and Skeleton Grp, coming together, as organizers note, “not only to represent NC hip-hop but to raise money and awareness for the special needs community, especially the children.”
It’s a pursuit Oliver holds close to his heart, with legacy on his mind. “I’ve had this crazy idea in my head for the past two years to put together a music festival,” he said. “I didn’t know where to begin, who to call or what to do, I just knew I wanted to bring this idea to life. I knew I wanted to honor my son and bring as much attention to the challenges that the special needs community encounters on a daily basis.”
“I’m big on legacy, leaving something positive and fruitful to my son is my main mission,” Oliver continued. “At some point in his life, I want him to know that all I’ve done, and will do, is just for him.”
With a few special guests still unannounced, Oliver is looking forward to matching the energies of performers with his own. “Each brings a unique vibe,” he said, “and that’s exactly what I was looking for.”
On the performer end, he turns to Skeleton Grp, a project Oliver formed after being “figuratively stripped to the bone” by hardship. “I had lost just about everything,” he explained. “So all I had left was my skeleton but if you got a strong skeletal foundation you can rebuild anything better than it was before and that’s how Skeleton Grp. was born.”
“I wanted to rebrand myself, start with a clean slate and create a company that represented the person I had become at that point in my life,” he continued, offering the structure behind Skeleton Grp — with Charles “Zig-Lah“ King and Dante “Pancho“ Jackson, the other entities under the Skeleton Grp umbrella.
“I’ve known each of these guys well over 20 years so they are not just my friends, these are my brothers,” he said — relating the personal nature attached to the festival’s communal endeavor. “I’ve worked with a lot of these artists before, either being featured on their albums or bumping into them at shows,” he explained. “When I reached out, a lot wanted to be involved because they have a friend or family member who’s special needs. So this show, in one way or another, is personal for most of the lineup.”
Serving a two-fold purpose, exposure of the “super-talented” hip-hop artists in the area; and fundraising for Mental Health Services of North Carolina (not to be confused with the state agency), which works to “empower individuals with special needs,” through a variety of advocacy and programming.
“It was important to me to work with an organization solely dedicated to the special needs community, and also a minority, and after doing some research they were at the top of my list,” Oliver explained, praising their anti-bullying curriculum. “The work they do educating the schools and community is paramount.”
According to organizers, Mental Health Services of NC works “to fill gaps in mental health care services throughout the state,” through a host of programs. The “P.T.S. Support for Exceptional Children” program takes a holistic approach — with outreach for parents and educators of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities — offering safe spaces for discussion and opportunities for caregiver respite.
Advocacy and support — for the person and families — are the cornerstone of their work, centered around an anti-bullying curriculum; with annual and recurring monthly events. “Special Hoops,” an annual 3-on-3-basketball tournament promotes athleticism and healthy elements of competition “under the guidance of mental health professionals and elite student-athletes.” “First Fridays,” an athletic-focused extension, offers free meals and activities. “Special Women’s Wellness” programs are designed to empower participants through confidence-building activities like dream boards and photoshoots to “cultivate leadership, self-worth, and self-actualization.”
A shared goal for their programming involves providing “an empowering, inclusive space where participants can gain support, a sense of belonging, build confidence, self-esteem, and develop advocacy skills.”
While the mission is an all-ages experience, the programs offer adult-only events like the “Third Thursday” socials (at the Barber Park Event Center in Greensboro) with refreshments, prizes, and live music — all of which is organized and operated by members of the special needs community.
For Oliver, it all hits close to home and his heart. “I’m the father of a special needs child so I personally know the challenges that these kids fight with each day, but also the difficulties that parents encounter,” he said. “It’s not easy, physically or emotionally, so if this festival can help the children and parents just a little bit then I think it’s a victory for everyone involved.”
And as with most victories, prizes are involved. The Artz - N - Kraft Fest will host a raffle, with prize packages, hand-picked by Oliver.
“I was meticulous about it,” he said, “I wanted to involve local, independent businesses. I didn’t want to ask for a monetary donation but instead offer a service that would benefit not only the lucky winner — but each business, as well.”
For example, the ‘Aspiring Artist Package’ offers a free 2-hour studio session with A-Wall. at Carolina Records, a video shoot with Jay Hurd of Jay Hurd films, and a 2-hour photo session with Kimberly Staples (of Photos by KBS).
“I’ve got other packages, with a little something for everyone, but you gotta be in attendance to win,” Oliver said, “so go get a ticket.”
The Artz - N - Kraft Fest goes down October 1 at The O (formerly Club Orion) in Greensboro.
