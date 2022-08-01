R.E.S.P.E.C.T. coming to Tanger Center October 11
Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Greensboro, N.C. – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and today announced that R.E.S.P.E.C.T, a celebration of the legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, will be playing on October 11.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com
The brand new North American production is adapted from McGee Entertainment’s Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT—The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), which continues to play to sold out audiences across the country. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. follows the musical maven’s story through a soundtrack of the hits that made her the Queen of Soul.
The American tour of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will be directed by Broadway’s Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It’s You), with Musical Direction by Darnell White (Revelation The Musical, Gospel at Colonus) and Casting by Tracey Moore (creator of “The Black Box” on Crackle, founder of The Spirited Actor Workshop; casting credits with Miramax, Fox, MTV, Spike Lee and national commercials). More than just a concert, this is the Aretha experience like no other featuring all of your favorite hits in one evening including "Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more!
