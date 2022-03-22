R&B Music Experience Greensboro
Keith Sweat
Monica
Tamar Braxton
Silk
Tevin Campbell
GREENSBORO COLISEUM - SATURDAY, JUNE 11
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY AT 10AM!
(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum will host the R&B Music Experience Greensboro on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.
Produced by Global Events Production, the spectacular event will feature R&B and soul singer, producer and songwriter Keith Sweat. With over 40 million records sold, Sweat has multiple chart-topping hits including "I Want Her,” “Something Just Ain’t Right,” "Make You Sweat" and more. This promises to be a night of hits after hits with extensive catalog performances from Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton and Silk.
Presales begin Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m. (Passcode: SWEAT). Public on sale begins Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
