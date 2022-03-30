R&B LEGENDS KEM & KENNY ‘BABYFACE’ EDMONDS “THE FULL CIRCLE TOUR”

(GREENSBORO, NC) - Making a grand and long awaited return to the road, three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum 21st century R&B icon KEM will embark on ‘The Full Circle Tour’ this spring with none other than 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.
The Full Circle Tour will stop at Greensboro’s Tanger Center on May 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
It promises to be KEM’s biggest, most dynamic North American tour to date. The tour is in support of KEM’S new Full Circle EP and the explosive single “Stuck On You.”
