Queen’s Court: Princess Johnson reigns in the arts community

Princess Johnson, founder of Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, is a dancer, advocate and mother, who holds court across the arts community.
As a child of that community, the Greensboro native’s decision to become a professional dancer was made in the halls and fields of James B. Dudley High School, where Johnson danced for both the marching band and as part of the Dudley Modern Dance Company.
“My experience in both of those really unlocked my passion for dance,” she said of the experience that carried her through Dance and Business degrees at UNC-Greensboro. And across an internship with the NC Arts Council, and as part of the Richmond Ballet — aspects of which she folded into the Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, a dance company and school she formed in 2009 after moving back to the Triad.
Certified with the American Ballet Theatre, Johnson’s company focuses on three areas: “professional dance production and performance, professional dance training, and outreach dance programs for the community,” she explained, with particular regard for the latter.
Describing the symbiotic connection between herself, the arts and the general community-at-large, “the arts advocacy work impacts how much Royal Expressions and me as a dancer will thrive,” she noted. “And the work that I do at Royal Expressions, and as a dance artist, impacts the life my daughter will have,” she added, shifting focus to her baby girl, Naomi, who recently celebrated their first birthday.
It’s a milestone Johnson receives with adoration and reverence. “This first year has gone by entirely too fast, but to celebrate our little girl is unbelievable, to say the least,” she said. “To be this up close and personal to a human life from conception and onward is one of the most rewarding, tiring, exhilarating, and difficult experiences I’ve ever had.”
Espousing gratitude, Johnson considers motherhood a true blessing following a 7- and-a-half-year journey to fertility. “I don’t take a single moment with her for granted,” she said, “I know so many are still out there struggling to conceive and my heart aches for them all the more.”
Recalling the emotions she and her husband experienced along that journey, “we kind of didn’t know what to do next mostly because of fear, shame, and even hope — hope that the diagnosis was wrong, but it wasn’t.” Finding solace in her art, she translated their experience with infertility into purpose, choreographing “(MIS)CONCEPTION,” a performance inspired by her story (along with others) and accompanied by a panel of experts discussing issues around fertility, gestation, foster care, adoption, and mental health.
The show served as a testament to the power of artistic expression. Not only inspiring members of the audience—but also pointing Johnson toward paths to make IVF a possibility. “I spent much of my pregnancy holding my breath and praying we would make it,” she said, “and on April 16, 2021, at 1 p.m., I delivered a healthy, beautiful baby girl.”
A year later, Johnson revisited “(MIS)CONCEPTION,” as a new mom, during the Royal Expressions “REVIVALUTION” residency at the Stephen Hyers Theater. “It’s interesting retelling this story through dance and being on the other side,” she said. “All the feelings are still there, but it’s now mixed in with hope rather than hopelessness. This dance sparked my healing process. I thank God for this gift. It’s my prayer language. My healing remedy.”
Healing beyond herself, the “revolution” components within the REVIVALUTION series offered workshops, master dance classes, and performances — from dance to poetry — aimed at advocacy for “equitable pay, funding, and opportunities for Black artists.” Though advocacy wasn’t Johnson’s intention at the start of her career, it became an element she couldn’t ignore.
“I never wanted to be an organizer,” she explained. “I actually tried to steer clear and just be a ‘good little Black girl’, but after taking a step back and realizing the impact systemic racism was having on the Black community, specifically the arts community I decided to start speaking up for systematic changes.”
In 2014, Johnson led a team that brought Misty Copeland (the first African American Female Principal Dancer with the American Ballet Theatre) to Greensboro. The next year, she helped bring Alicia Graf Mack, current Dean of Dance at Julliard (and first African American to hold the position) to town. “It’s always been important to me to connect our Black dancers with other Black dancers by bringing artists into our studios who have highly successful careers,” she said, referencing ways that pursuit has shifted gears in recent years.
“Black arts organizations are severely underfunded; and the students we train don’t always have access or even knowledge of Black artists,” she noted. “It’s important to me to make sure I constantly educate my community on who our Black artists and arts organizations are locally, statewide, and nationally as well as be an advocate for arts equity funding.”
Referencing the duality of resistance and support she’s seen, “I’ve focused on those who’ve taken time to hear me and see me,” Johnson continued. “I look forward to seeing changes happen, not only in the arts world, but our community as a whole. The arts are so connected to culture that it’s important that we’re showing up and sharing our perspective when it comes to racial equity and inclusion across the board.”
With that spirit, Johnson reaches across boards, forming the Juneteenth Greensboro executive committee with Lavinia Jackson, Dr. Zithobile Nxumalo, April Parker, Joi Stewart, Nicole J. Walker, and Joseph A. Wilkerson III, to bring large-scale Juneteenth events to the city. In 2021, their efforts helped push the Greensboro City Council to approve Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees.
Announced festivities for Juneteenth GSO 2022 include the SiStars of Juneteenth event at the Van Dyke Performance Space on June 16, the Uptown FRESH Sneakerball at Khalif Event Center on June 17, and the Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival at Lebauer Park on June 18.
As a mom, advocate and dancer, Johnson is a matron on the move. Royal Expressions School of Dance is currently accepting students for summer camps and classes. More information can be found at RoyalExpressions.org.
