Them Pants, a rock n roll outfit based out of Winston-Salem has released its debut album, “Jeffership Starplane,” and will coast into its release show at Gas Hill Drinking Room on January 28.
Taking Withdrew along for the release party ride, and dropping spacey factoids along the way, guitarist and vocalist Rick Randall (The Husbians, Alternative Champs) ponders his own sort of starry-eyed experience. “It’d take 19 years to fly a commercial jet to the sun, and 600 years to Neptune. And to fly to the nearest star other than our sun, would take 5 million years. All this and we haven’t even left the Milky Way. We are tiny, alone, and very insignificant.”
Grounding notions of humanity and the cosmos through catchy lines and weird time signatures, here on earth Them Pants is a group of longtime friends and musicians who put on pants — one leg at a time — and are happy to finally put out their first full-length record. “I feel like we’ve been in a Covid coma for seven years,” Randall said, alluding to the widening expanse between the group’s first show back in 2019.
A quartet of musicians in a handful of bands across the state, Them Pants officially cranked up in the basement of Krankies in Winston-Salem — a space Randall and drummer Brooks Carter (Jackonuts, Bandway) “inherited” following stints playing with Jeffrey Dean Foster. Bassist Andy Mabe (the Maybyrds, Red Lipstick Society, Finks!, and about a dozen others — including touring with Danielle Howle and Neko Case) soon came aboard.
Guitarist Sanders Trippe (Rebar, All Night, Vetiver) was the last to join, though he and Randall started their first band (Styrofoam Peanuts) back in their hometown of Charlotte at the ripe age of 13. “We used to play at the Jewish Community Center, church dances, and other little teen parties,” Randall explained. “We played in a variety of Charlotte bands through the years and put out a few records. In college, our bands (Husbians and Rebar) would gig and hang together.” The pair have returned to the church circuit these days, on television at least, with Trippe joining Randall in Tears of David (the Gemstone Salvation Center church band) on HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones.”
“Reconnecting with Sanders has been one of the best parts of Them Pants,” Randall insisted, despite the “bad omen” experienced in their beginning. “At our very first practice, just before starting to play, I kicked over my guitar and broke the neck,” he explained. Practice was canceled, with a pandemic shutdown not too far behind. “Covid has made us feel disconnected from any scene, really. We just sort of exist in our music space at Yeatts. I hope we can break out of hibernation this year now that we’ve finished the record.”
Dodging Covid variants and engaging a fresh set of DIY techniques, Them Pants put out “Jeffership Starplane” in December. “The project was part artistic, part engineering, and part project management as we had to figure out how to write a cool bunch of songs, in a totally new space, using whatever equipment we had,” Randall said. Bad omens be damned for a busy year. “The album was a labor of love done during an especially busy time,” he explained. “2022 was the busiest year of my life. I counted up like 20 songs between ‘Halloween Ends’, ‘Gemstones’, and Them Pants. I took on too much, but I just kept at it and persevered.”
Taking pride in his labor of love and friendship, the album itself is titled around band jokes riffing the various incarnations of Jefferson Airplane. “I got my old friend, cartoonist Dustin Harbin, to draw it for us. I had a feeling he could come with a ridiculous-looking vessel to match.”
“We spent more on the record cover than the recording,” Randall continued, relaying the daunting nature of their DIY approach. “Recording, mixing, and producing a record all by yourself is one hell of a colossal task.” And one which, for a bit, seemed uncertain–to the point they released the songs “Gentrified” and “Caveman” early.
“It felt like we’d never finish the whole thing,” Randall said, turning to “Gentrified,” the last song written, yet was the fastest to record. “We barely did anything to that song editing-wise,” he added. “It has a kind of throwback to an early punk vibe, which is the best example of what Them Pants sounds like.”
Indeed, punk elements are part of Randall’s songwriting algorithm: “can’t sound like Blues. Can’t use many effects pedals. Can’t sound like punk never happened. Can’t sound like tired dad-rock. Must have good melodies with lots of singing.”
Songs can, however, call-on dad moments. The track “(Brenda, I told you I was sick),” references a deep-sea fishing trip with his daughter. “We both immediately got seasick and were totally immobile for the entire trip until we were almost back to our port,” he explained, keeping the hook, “I told you I was sick” in mind. “The whole riddle of that song was figuring out how to land on that line.”
Seeing songs as an exercise of riddles, Randall points to “Caveman” as an example of blending the “occasional fucked up time signature” into the mix. “I love songs that have the perfect balance of fucked up-edness and catchiness,” he said. “Songs that don’t break a single rule are boring, but I hate songs that are too mathy, with no payoff. Nineties indie-rock was full of bands that just cobbled together a bunch of dumb parts that didn’t really work together. The song has to work in the end. It’s a very complicated riddle that takes a lot of time to figure out.”
Within those riddles, Randall takes influences from bands like The Cars, Buzzcocks, Devo, Blue Oyster Cult, Parquet Courts, Weezer, and Dinosaur Jr. “We just tried to figure out how to make each song fly, whatever it takes,” he said. “Every song is different. Some may have some subconscious meaning, but most are just phrases that come out of the ether.”
The ether circulates at Yeatts Music Laboratory, aka “Them Pants Headquarters,” on a weekly basis. “We spend roughly half the time talking and laughing and the other half playing,” Randall noted. “We all love music, and it’s a fun, healthy outlet for nerds like us.”
In ridiculous nerd-alert fashion, Randall dropped the Ardmore-area space as being “voted the 79th best place to make music in Winston-Salem, one year in a row.” While a source on that figure remains unclear, his work in the lab did appear in the first 20 seconds of “Halloween Ends,” the #1 movie in America in October 2022–which certainly counts for something. In the end, “it’s a fantastic place to hang with my creative pals,” he said, “and it trips me out that so many ears have heard something I did in my little space.”
Folks can put on what Them Pants cooked up in that space. “Jeffership Starplane” is out now via streaming platforms. The album release party, with Withdrew, goes down at Gas Hill Drinking Room on January 28.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
