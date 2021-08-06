Visitors are invited to rock out at more than 70 concerts throughout the city this fall
ALPHARETTA, GA - (August 4, 2021) – Live music is back and Alpharetta’s toe-tappin’, finger snappin’ lineup is jam-packed with concerts from every genre. Fall is the perfect time to push play and start planning a getaway to this music-filled destination. From every corner of the city, music lovers can find an acoustic artist crooning, a band rocking or a unique musical experience waiting to be seen and heard. More than 70 concerts and music events await visitors before the end of October.With so many concerts to take in, Alpharetta invites travelers to plan an “Push Play On An Alpharetta Music Getaway” adventure this autumn.
“Fall is just around the corner, and it is the perfect time to plan a music weekend getaway or staycation to Alpharetta,” said Janet Rodgers, President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “With more than 70 music events happening this season, this new fall campaign is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the city’s thriving music scene and encourage travelers to stay at one of our 30 modern and upscale hotels when the music winds down. I invite the community and visitors to come out and enjoy these Awesome Alpharetta concerts and take in all the city has to offer for an autumn weekend escape!”
Rock Out at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
After thirteen years of hosting hit-makers in Alpharetta, this epic 12,000-capacity amphitheater welcomes its 2021 concert season with all the live tunes everyone has been longing for this year. There’s not a bad seat in the house at this harmonious haven with impeccably manicured greenery and state-of-the-art jumbo screens to ensure concert goers never miss a single second of the drum solo or the lead singer’s signature dance moves. The remaining lineup for the year is sizzlin’ with names like Miranda Lambert, Alanis Morrisette, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Hall & Oates, Lady A, Brooks & Dunn, Pitbull, and many more! For the full concert schedule, visit: https://www.livenation.com/venue/KovZpZAFFdlA/ameris-bank-amphitheatre-events
Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival
30+ Performers. Six Stages. Two Awesome Nights!
Enjoy soulful live music flowing through the streets of Downtown Alpharetta as more than 30 local, regional and national artists perform original songs on six stages on October 8 and 9, from 5 – 11 p.m. each night. Festival headliners include Americana musicians Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors as well as Blues vocalist Ruthie Foster. In addition to the six outdoor stages, performers will also croon their tunes at quaint restaurants and businesses throughout the Downtown area. Listeners will learn about the music as artists share the stories behind their tunes while interacting with the audience. Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival was selected as one of the Top 20 Events in October 2018 by the Southeast Tourism Society. Free admission.
Kick Back and Get Funky Under The Pines at Matilda’s
Reserve a table, pack a picnic and get ready to experience the fabulously funky Southern charm of Matilda’s Music Under the Pines. This open-air venue is nestled under the stars and allows attendees to hear what a real porch jam session truly sounds like from artists such as Swami Gone Bananas, Michelle Malone and Surrender Hill.
Get Jazzed at The Velvet Note
The Velvet Note is a beautifully crafted listening room to enjoy exceptional musical talent at the purest vocal and instrumental reception available to a live audience. The venue was a winner of Downbeat Magazine’s Best Jazz Venues Worldwide” Award.
Free Tunes in the Park with Home By Dark
The Home by Dark at Brooke Street Park Concert Series returns for select Saturdays in 2021 throughout August. Located on the East Lawn behind Alpharetta City Hall, bring a blanket and picnic to enjoy a night of stories, songs, and inspiration. Free admission.
8/14 – Victoria Banks & Emily Shackelton
8/28 – Tony Arata & Jesse Terry
Live It Up at Avalon Nights Live
Relax and revel in live tunes all summer long with Avalon Nights Live! Unwind after a long week with free live music in Avalon’s Plaza every Friday evening through October 22. Guests can bring their own tailgate chairs and groove the night away.
Come Sail Away at the Surf N Turf Concert Series
A tidal wave of music has hit Downtown Alpharetta with the Inaugural Surf n Turf Concert Series. Concert goers can bring a blanket or chairs to the Town Green for free live music on select Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in August.
Hear Unique Jams at Alpharetta Music Match
Alpharetta’s Music Match program was created to bring original musicians to local restaurants and venues to create a vibrant music scene year-round in the city. From front stoop sessions at Clothes Horse Men’s Apparel to patio pickin’ at Chiringa, Alpharetta has local music strumming most nights of the week.
Upcoming Alpharetta Fall Events (August - October 2021)
There is always something fun happening in Alpharetta. Check out some of these events happening all around the city this August through October:
- Alpharetta Farmers Market, Saturday mornings: August 7, 14, 21, 28, September 4, 11, 18, 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021
Discover local farmers with fruits, vegetables and natural meats, gardeners with fresh flowers and herbs, bakers of delicious breads and desserts, and makers of local raw honey, jellies and soaps. The Alpharetta Farmers Market schedule continues Saturday mornings through Dec. 11, 2021. Free admission.
- Alpharetta Art in the Park at Brooke Street Park, August 28 - 29 & September 25-26, 2021
This Downtown Alpharetta outdoor artist’s market features handcrafted work by local artists who create masterpieces right before your eyes. Attendees will enjoy pottery, woodwork, metal work, jewelry creations, handmade children’s clothing, photography, watercolor, oil, mosaic art and much more. Free admission.
- European Market, September 18 – 19, 2021
Find the colors, sounds, smells and activity reminiscent of a marketplace in a distant land. Shop the eclectic merchandise including hand-crafted jewelry, vintage furnishings and décor, fashion, what-nots and art. Free admission.
- Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest, September 25, 2021
Gather your friends and celebrate fall with beer, wine and delicious food from some of Alpharetta’s best restaurants for this downtown street party with live music from the Mike Veal Band. Admission ticket required.
- Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival, October 8 – 9, 2021
Enjoy live music through the streets of Downtown Alpharetta as local, regional and national artists perform original songs while interacting with the audience. Listeners will learn about the music, as artists share the stories behind their tunes. This free event is rain or shine!
- Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Race, October 24, 2021
Lace up your running shoes and start training for the Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon and 5K Race set for Saturday, Oct. 24 at Avalon! The race starts at 7 a.m. and will take runners on a foot tour of the beautiful fall scenery in Alpharetta and then cross the finish line at Avalon where participants are invited to celebrate with a post-race party. Register today at www.alpharettawomenshalf.events/registration/
Please visit https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/calendar/ for the full list of Alpharetta events.
With so much to do, travelers are invited to stay overnight for a music-filled getaway. Visitors can book an overnight stay at one of Alpharetta 30 modern and upscale hotels directly at awesomealpharetta.com.
Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau serves as the official Destination Marketing Organization for the city of Alpharetta, Ga. With so much to do, why not stay the weekend? Book a hotel stay at one of the Alpharetta’s 30 modern and upscale hotels directly at www.awesomealpharetta.com. Alpharetta was recently named “One of the South’s Friendliest Cities” by Southern Living Magazine and “One of the Best Places to Visit in Georgia” by Vacationidea.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.