Greensboro, NC (December 14, 2020) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is continuing to celebrate its 98th year and invites everyone in the community to join the fun. On December 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m., UWGG is hosting a free virtual concert with live music by local artists Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson.
“We are so excited to partner our music with United Way's work to end poverty. It's our belief that if more people supported their mission, they could lift up our community to a position where those in need could begin to thrive here," said Mashburn.
Everyone is invited to virtually attend the concert to learn about what's new with UWGG’s efforts to end poverty and enjoy the family-friendly concert.
UWGG is asking 10,000 people to donate $100 this year. During the event, attendees will be invited to text IND100 to 41444 to give and become one of the 10,000 people joining the movement to end local poverty.
Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Concert to register and watch via Zoom. Alternatively, watch the Facebook livestream at www.facebook.com/unitedwaygso.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
