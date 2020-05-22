Organizer sets sights on next season to bring the popular music festival back to Columbus, Ohio; Charlotte, North Carolina; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Washington, DC; Nashville, Tennessee; and San Diego, California.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 21, 2020— Prime Social Group today announced the postponement of its 2020 six city Breakaway Music Festival due to health and safety concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were hopeful we could bring fans the 2020 editions of the Breakaway Music Festival, but with this unprecedented health crisis we felt no other choice given the circumstances,” said Prime Social Managing Partner Zach Ruben. He continued, “We are fully committed and already planning for the return of Breakaway in 2021.”
Tickets sold to the 2020 festival can be transferred to the 2021 edition of Breakaway. As an added incentive, those that opt to transfer their ticket/s/ to 2021 will receive an additional ticket plus a merch bundle. If transferring is not an option, Prime Social will provide refunds
Throughout the remainder of 2020, the Breakaway team plans to release exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from past editions, new digital content, and various live streams.
“Now more than ever, we could use that special sense of unity achieved through live events and music festivals. We cannot wait to Leave it All Behind and make memories with all of you again. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, and be kind to one another.”
For more information about ticket transfers, refunds, live streams, and 2021 planning, etc., visit breakawaymusicfestival.com.
About Breakaway Music Festival
Breakaway Music Festival is a multi-genre 2-day festival geared towards millennials and Gen Z consumers of pop culture, music, and curated events. The focus is on EDM & Pop music with an emphasis on brand partnerships, engaging activations, curated decor and programs. Breakaway is the nation's leading touring music festival with 6 editions taking place in 2021.
About Prime Social
Founded in 2010, Prime Social is the leading concert and festival promotion company focused on major college markets. In addition to its over 100 concerts per year, Prime Social produces 10 full-scale festivals in the United States and abroad.
