Some people look for music that is lighthearted, feels good, and makes them want to dance. Sometimes, that music is intellectually empty.
Some people look to music to escape from problems, or to relax, to turn their mind off from their workday lives. Oftentimes, that music blinds them from the realities of the world.
Still others look for music that makes them feel something real, rich in emotion, and complex in the stories being told. That’s the kind of music that Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons play.
Joseph writes music about real life, and not just of his own experiences and introspections, but also those he’s witnessed of others, often grounded in their pain, hardships, and tragedies.
One example is Joseph’s song, “Ten Killer Fairies.” Based on real events near Ensenada, Baja Mexico, where his brother once lived, the song chronicles the saga of Mexican fishermen who ran drugs for the cartel on the side to survive when the fishing wasn’t very good. They were charged with breaking up packages of narcotics to mule them across the border into the States. Eventually, it came to the attention of the bosses that some of these laborers had been skimming off the top.
The song is sung from the perspective of one of the women, seemingly one not involved in the petty theft of the cartel’s riches. Her greatest concern is for her children and the fear they’re feeling, but somehow, she’s able to find some peace through her faith in God. Joseph’s lyrics tell the story:
And the baby’s crying
And I push his face into my breast and
Sing to him softly
This is for the best
But it’s hard to face the older children
They know enough to understand
They soon will be delivered
Into Jesus’ waiting hands
The cartel pulled up to the village on a Saturday afternoon and told the alleged thieves to gather their families and come out into the courtyard — children and grandparents included, 23 in total.
And if the neighbors would just stop screaming
And accept this as their fate
The comforts in their dreaming
Of the paradise that waits
So, let’s gather up the family
And let’s cover up their eyes
This is only temporary
No need to say goodbye
As they awaited the consequences of their actions, it was clear the judgment had already been determined.
Well, out here in the courtyard
The reflection of the sun
Off emotionless sunglasses
And the barrel of the gun
The families knew they were going to be killed, and they were trying, unsuccessfully, to hide the children from this fate. They were all machine-gunned to death as a cost of doing business. The iron fist of capitalism putting profits over people.
And I can hear the people laughing
Down at the carnival
And I wonder if they’ll remember
How we lined against this wall
With dignity like soldiers
And forgiveness like the saints
Giving comfort to our children
With a silence like the martyrs and the examples we’ve been made
This is just one example of Joseph’s writing prowess, and the limits of space don’t allow me to go into further depth about how he captures the hearts of his fans repeatedly through his riveting, and emotional dives into the human experience.
On Thursday, September 7, Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons will play in the Van Dyke Performance Space in the basement of the Greensboro Cultural Center from 9 to 11:30 p.m.
Sharing the bill that night will be the Greensboro “FunkFusion” band, BAZOOKA!, playing from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
As an unofficial kickoff to the NC Folk Festival (9/08-9/10), the show will be free, but cash donations are recommended with all proceeds going to the Spartan Open Pantry, a resource for food-insecure students at UNCG. The event is hosted by Creative Greensboro and UNCG’s Department of Community and Therapeutic Recreation.
From hard rock to alt-country, to fist-pumping anthems, Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons cover the spectrum of rock n’ roll at its finest and remain underappreciated and underacknowledged for a band that should truly be considered legendary. Come witness for yourself.
Justin Harmon is an associate professor in the Department of Community and Therapeutic Recreation at UNCG.
