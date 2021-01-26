The Rockingham Company is excited to announce the 2021 Power & Sound Revival, a one-day festival featuring Americana, Alt-Country and Roots rock bands, classic cars, bikes & vans, food trucks, and one-of-a kind creations by local artists.
Slated for Sat., May 22nd, this large-scale ticketed event welcomes all ages to the grounds of Julian, NC's Historic Piedmont Dragway. Located between Burlington and Greensboro, NC the site offers camping reservations to take the celebration well into the night.
The festival's intention is to revel in the simple act of being together again celebrating music, art and life. Acts featured are a collection of local NC and regional artists, such as 49 Winchester, Whiskey Foxtrot, DownTown Abby & The Echoes, Crenshaw Pentecostal, Tennessee Champagne, and John Howie Jr. and The Rosewood Bluff.
The headliner will be Them Dirty Roses, a hard hitting country/rock band from Alabama.
The two main focuses of the event is the music and the car, bike & van show. Being held at the historic Piedmont Dragway in Julian, NC we will have plenty of room on the tarmac for our car & bike enthusiasts from the region to display all of their rides.
Throughout the day awards will be given to best in show, farthest distance etc.
The festival will feature a variety of art vendors and food trucks from the region as well as offer one-night camping in our on site campground. Camping will be open to RVs, campers, cars, and tents and will be all primitive style camping with no hook-ups..
Want to join in on the revival? For more information visit us at https://www.powerandsoundrevival.com/ and on our facebook and instagram.
